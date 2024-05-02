Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

On Thursday's episode of Days of Our Lives, there's a lot of drama brewing. Marlena, who used to be married to Roman and then married John, spills some beans to Roman about John's problems, which might stir up old feelings and create new tensions.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Meanwhile, Marlena and John's relationship is rocky because someone is messing with John's mind. Marlena, who's usually good at fixing problems, is puzzled. She talks to Roman about it, which might make John mad because he doesn't like people gossiping about him. Plus, Kate, who's with Roman now, won't be happy either.

Sloan decides she won't give Leo any more money to keep quiet. Eric and Nicole are working together, but it's getting tricky because they spend a lot of time together, which isn't inappropriate but might raise some eyebrows.

Kristen and Stefan are angry at EJ, so they plan to kick him out of his job. They think finding out who killed Li will help. Kristen slept with Alex, so who knows if she'll stay focused. Ava and Harris are still searching for an address book Clyde wants.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, at home, Eric and Sloan argue because Eric doesn't trust her. Sloan hands over her financial info, but Eric wants the truth about her dealings with Leo. Sloan insists she was just helping Leo, but Eric isn't satisfied. Feeling hurt, Sloan leaves to cool off.

At The Spectator, Leo changes his mind about a job but asks for more money instead. Chad suggests Leo's partner, Dimitri, get a job too, but Leo doubts he'll manage. Meanwhile, Chanel feels sick, and her family worries it might be radiation poisoning.

At the hospital, Chanel's symptoms worry her family, especially when they think it might be radiation poisoning. Kayla examines her, while Johnny tries to comfort Chanel's mom, Paulina. Paulina feels guilty and expects criticism if Chanel is sick.

In Salem, Leo plans to leave with Dimitri but gets emotional when Sloan begs them to keep quiet about Jude. Sloan says Leo won't gain anything by telling the truth and suggests they start fresh somewhere else. At The Spectator, Nicole starts her job, and Chad asks about her story source.

EJ meets with his assistant, Rita, who teases him about his attitude. EJ realizes he needs to mend fences with Paulina. In his room, Leo contemplates selling info to EJ for money. He feels guilty about taking Jude from Eric and wishes he could erase his conscience.

Eric brings Jude to The Spectator and gets offered a job. Nicole is surprised to see Eric there. Sloan talks to Melinda, hopeful about leaving Salem with Leo. Leo receives a letter from Dimitri, breaking his heart but also bringing closure.

In his office, EJ plans to retaliate against Paulina for hanging up on him. At the hospital, Chanel's pregnancy is confirmed, but it's early, and they'll need to monitor her closely.

