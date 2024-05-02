Cher Says She Dates Younger Men Because Men Her Age Are All Dead; 'Just Terrified To Approach Me...'

Cher has been in a relationship with Alexander 'AE' Edwards, who is 39 years her junior, since 2022, and the Believe singer says she has a good reason for it. Speaking to Jennifer Hudson on May 1 on her show, Cher talked about her experiences dating younger men.

“The reason I got with younger men is because men my age are older...now they're all dead,” she said. “But before, they were just terrified to approach me, and younger men were the only ones.” When Hudson commented that younger men tend to be “bold,” Cher agreed, asserting, “Yeah, and raised by women like me.”

On the aforementioned show, Cher also dished out the details of how she and AE began their romance two years ago. Here's what she said:

Alexander Edwards assured Cher of their romance

“I was in a place where I couldn’t do much and I kept saying, ‘I’m not the right woman for you. First of all, I’m 100 years older than you. And secondly, your friends [wouldn't think you were] cool if you were caught hanging with me, you know?’ He said, ‘Why don't you let me be the judge of that?’ And then, we just happened,” she said.

Over the short course of their romance, the pair sparked engagement rumors and rumors of an amicable split. However, despite all of the buzz and unwarranted scrutiny of their relationship, the couple has appeared even more in love during their recent outings together. And for people criticizing the nearly 40-year age gap between her and AE, Cher had a perfect response in 2022. The Strong Enough singer fired back at a troll on Twitter, posting, “haven't You Got Anything Else 2 Do?! Let Me Explain…I DON'T GIVE A [flying] FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

A recap of Cher’s high-profile relationships in the past

Besides her marriages to Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman, the Mama Mia star was linked to Warren Beatty, Gene Simmons, Tom Cruise, Richie Sambora, Val Kilmer, Rob Camiletti, and more. The only person to faze Cher, however, was Elvis Presley, whom she turned down.

“I was nervous, and I knew of the people around him,” Cher told Hudson on Wednesday, before adding, “It wasn't that they were bad people, it was just that I was nervous of his reputation. I mean, I'm really shy when I'm not working and kinda shy around men.”

