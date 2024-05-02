Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit teaser features Pawan Kalyan as 'A Lone Warrior'

The makers of Pawan Kalyan’s most awaited project Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword Vs Spirit have officially unveiled the first teaser of the upcoming thriller.

By Ayush Srivastava
Updated on May 02, 2024  |  10:07 AM IST |  3K
Pawan Kalyan is 'a lone warrior' in Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit teaser
Pawan Kalyan is 'a lone warrior' in Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit teaser (PC: Mega Surya Production Instagram

On May 2, the makers of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming thriller took to their social media platform Instagram and shared a riveting poster of the film and wrote, “A Lone Warrior Wages a War for Justice #HariHaraVeeraMallu - 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒕 1 - 𝑺𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒅 𝒗𝒔 𝑺𝒑𝒊𝒓𝒊𝒕 Teaser out now. In Cinemas ~ 2024.” 

In the teaser, the makers have described Pawan Kalyan's character as A Lone Warrior who wages a war for justice and righteousness in the land where the poor are exploited and the rich thrive. The character played by Pawan Kalyan appears exactly like the visual representation of those words. The makers have announced that the movie will release at the end of the year, 2024.

Watch Hari Hari Veera Mallu teaser

Credits: Mega Surya Production YouTube
