IVE has been on a winning streak ever since their debut in the K-pop industry. They have been setting and breaking records continuously through their innovative music. Recently, the group achieved another milestone by surpassing 300 million streams for the song ELEVEN, which was released as their debut track.

IVE's ELEVEN surpasses 300 million streams on Spotify

On May 1, 2024, it was reported that IVE’s song ELEVEN had surpassed over 300 million streams on the music streaming platform Spotify. The group made their most anticipated debut back in 2021, along with the song ELEVEN, which served as the title track for the single album of the same name.

Previously, the group has surpassed 300 million streams with two of their most popular songs, Love Dive and After Like. After 2 years and 5 months from its release, ELEVEN has also achieved this incredible milestone. Moreover, the next song in the queue to surpass the phenomenal count is I AM, which is at 254 million streams.

Recently, the K-pop group made its comeback with a second extended play titled IVE SWITCH. Along with the music video for the title track, HEYA, the album was released on April 29, 2024. Apart from the title track, the album consists of five songs in total, including Accendio, Blue Heart, Ice Queen, WOW, and Reset. Accendio serves as the second title track of the EP, and the music video for it will be released on May 15, 2024.

More about IVE

IVE is a K-pop girl group comprising six members, including Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo, who made their debut in 2021. However, it was only after the release of their single Love Dive that it propelled them to greater heights of success. It ended up grabbing the top spots on the local music charts, along with winning Song of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards, Golden Disc Awards, MAMA Awards, and Melon Music Awards.

Moreover, their single After Like also went viral among the masses. In 2023, they released their first full-length studio album, I've Ive, alongside the music video for the title track, I Am. In the same year, they released their first EP, I’ve Mine, along with the singles Off the Record and Baddie, which received recognition from the community.