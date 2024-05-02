From Royal Romance To Real-Life Friendship: A Look At Bridgerton Co-Stars Nicola Coughlan-Luke Newton’s Bond Through The Years

Bridgerton, a Regency romance television is coming back with season and this time the show will focus on Colin and Penelope’s love story instead of Bendedict’s. While working together for 4 years now, Nicola and Luke’s characters will find each other gradually getting involved in a romantic relationship.

Nicola and Luke’s characters get close

The Regency romance television which premiered in December 2020 is based on the book series written by Julia Quinn which is about a group of siblings on their way to find love. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton find themselves in a unique situation when their characters evolve into a romantic relationship after being friends in the first two seasons. As the duo moved forward from supporting characters to being the leads, their connection also deepened while they portrayed Penelope and Colin’s friends to lovers storyline.

Even though Coughlan referred to herself as the 'captain' of #Polin's love story, she also talked about how she felt nervous about shooting romantic scenes with Luke in the upcoming third season. Both Luke and Nicola had read the book series and found it amusing and awkward about the possibility of them shooting intimate scenes. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June 2023, the Bridgerton actress spoke about how daunting it felt to have to kiss someone who had been a friend on screen and in real life before this. Furthermore, she added that the show remains honest to the book and is delivering the expected romantic moments that fans are looking forward to. It seems like the off-screen friendship is going to help the duo navigate the demands of their upcoming on-screen relationship.

Luke and Nicola are often seen posting pictures on social media about their work together and dropping hints about the storyline for the upcoming season of Bridgerton. By looking at their connection as friends, fans are sure that they’re in for a romantic ride because of the depth and authenticity the actors share for their roles in the series.

Bridgerton Season 3: Schedule released!

The period drama inspired by Julia Quinn’s romance novel series is about the Bridgerton family navigating the complexities of love. Fans have been waiting eagerly for the upcoming season for over two years and in May 2022, the show officially announced the third season. The series will be released on Netflix in two parts.



The whole Bridgerton Season 3 release schedule is as mentioned below:

Part 1 will be released on May 16; for Part 2, the release date is June 13.

‘Out of the Shadows’ - Episode 1, May 16

‘How Bright the Moon’ - Episode 2, May 16

‘Forces of Nature’ - Episode 3, May 16

‘Old Friends’- Episode 4, May 16

Part 2 details:

‘Tick Tock’ - Episode 5, June 13

‘Romancing Mr. Bridgerton’ - Episode 6, June 13

‘Joining of Hands’ - Episode 7, June 13

‘Into the Light’ - Episode 8, June 13

The speculations and excitement around the upcoming season continue to grow as fans wonder about the relationships and plot twists. Are you excited about the third season and how much are you rooting for #Polin’s relationship, tell us in the comments below.

