APRA Music Awards: Complete List of Winners ft. Troy Siwan, Dean Lewis, and More

The APRA Music Awards in Australia are annual awards celebrating contemporary music excellence. They honor composers, songwriters, and publishers who have achieved success in sales and airplay. Troye Sivan, and Dean Lewis lead an impressive list of winners at the 2024 APRA Music Awards.

Troy Sivan and Dean Lewis wins big at the APRA Music Awards

Troye Sivan and Styalz Fuego won Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year with Rush from their third studio album, Something to Give Each Other. Dean Lewis won two APRA Music Awards for How Do I Say Goodbye, while Josh and Sam Teskey were named Songwriter of the Year by the APRA Board of Writer and Publisher Directors.

The lead single from Sivan’s acclaimed 2023 album Something to Give Each Other, Rush, is a lascivious ode to queer nightlife inspired by the gay clubs of Melbourne’s Smith Street. “I wanted to go ballistic,” Sivan told the Guardian last year, of his time in the club post-pandemic lockdowns.

Sivan’s win at the Apra Awards continues a string of accolades over the past six months. Rush earned the Australian pop star his first Grammy nominations for best pop dance recording and best music video earlier this year, while Something to Give Each Other appeared on year-end lists issued by Billboard, NME, Nylon, the Hollywood Reporter and the Guardian as well as topping the Aria charts. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Dean Lewis was also a big winner this year, taking home both most performed Australian work and pop work for his track How Do I Say Goodbye, written in the aftermath of his father’s cancer diagnosis. “Thank you to my dad,” Lewis said in a pre-recorded message. “He’s doing great, doing fine. He’s just had the best time coming on tour with me.”

Advertisement

2024 APRA Music Awards: winners list

Here is the full list of winners:

Peer-voted APRA song of the year

Troye Sivan – Rush

Ted Albert Award for outstanding services to Australian music

Bart Willoughby

Songwriter of the Year

The Teskey Brothers

Emerging songwriter of the year

grentperez

Most performed Australian work

Dean Lewis – How Do I Say Goodbye

Most performed alternative work

Birds of Tokyo – Daylight

Most performed blues & roots work

Ziggy Alberts – Dancing in the Dark

Most performed country work

Casey Barnes – Summer Nights

Most performed dance/electronic work

Jason Derulo & Shouse – Never Let You Go

Most performed hard rock/heavy metal work

Parkway Drive – Darker Still

Most performed hip-hop / rap work

ONEFOUR ft CG – COMMA'S

Most performed pop work

Dean Lewis – How Do I Say Goodbye

Most performed R&B / soul work

JKING – Cinderella

Most performed rock work

Polish Club – Good Time

Most performed Australian work overseas

Sia – Unstoppable

Most performed international work

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake Hilariously Responds To Mispronunciation Behind Viral 'It's Gonna Be May' Meme; See HERE