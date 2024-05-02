APRA Music Awards: Complete List of Winners ft. Troy Siwan, Dean Lewis, and More
Troye Sivan scooped song of the year at the 2024 APRA Music Awards, held Wednesday, May 1 at ICC Sydney. Take a look at the complete list of winners.
The APRA Music Awards in Australia are annual awards celebrating contemporary music excellence. They honor composers, songwriters, and publishers who have achieved success in sales and airplay. Troye Sivan, and Dean Lewis lead an impressive list of winners at the 2024 APRA Music Awards.
Troy Sivan and Dean Lewis wins big at the APRA Music Awards
Troye Sivan and Styalz Fuego won Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year with Rush from their third studio album, Something to Give Each Other. Dean Lewis won two APRA Music Awards for How Do I Say Goodbye, while Josh and Sam Teskey were named Songwriter of the Year by the APRA Board of Writer and Publisher Directors.
The lead single from Sivan’s acclaimed 2023 album Something to Give Each Other, Rush, is a lascivious ode to queer nightlife inspired by the gay clubs of Melbourne’s Smith Street. “I wanted to go ballistic,” Sivan told the Guardian last year, of his time in the club post-pandemic lockdowns.
Sivan’s win at the Apra Awards continues a string of accolades over the past six months. Rush earned the Australian pop star his first Grammy nominations for best pop dance recording and best music video earlier this year, while Something to Give Each Other appeared on year-end lists issued by Billboard, NME, Nylon, the Hollywood Reporter and the Guardian as well as topping the Aria charts.
Dean Lewis was also a big winner this year, taking home both most performed Australian work and pop work for his track How Do I Say Goodbye, written in the aftermath of his father’s cancer diagnosis. “Thank you to my dad,” Lewis said in a pre-recorded message. “He’s doing great, doing fine. He’s just had the best time coming on tour with me.”
2024 APRA Music Awards: winners list
Here is the full list of winners:
Peer-voted APRA song of the year
- Troye Sivan – Rush
Ted Albert Award for outstanding services to Australian music
- Bart Willoughby
Songwriter of the Year
- The Teskey Brothers
Emerging songwriter of the year
- grentperez
Most performed Australian work
- Dean Lewis – How Do I Say Goodbye
Most performed alternative work
- Birds of Tokyo – Daylight
Most performed blues & roots work
- Ziggy Alberts – Dancing in the Dark
Most performed country work
- Casey Barnes – Summer Nights
Most performed dance/electronic work
- Jason Derulo & Shouse – Never Let You Go
Most performed hard rock/heavy metal work
- Parkway Drive – Darker Still
Most performed hip-hop / rap work
- ONEFOUR ft CG – COMMA'S
Most performed pop work
- Dean Lewis – How Do I Say Goodbye
Most performed R&B / soul work
- JKING – Cinderella
Most performed rock work
- Polish Club – Good Time
Most performed Australian work overseas
- Sia – Unstoppable
Most performed international work
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
