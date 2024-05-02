‘Disgusted’: Stephen A Smith Slams Jake Paul’s Upcoming Fight With Mike Tyson, Calls for Real Competition

Is the boxing world ready for this? Stephen A. Smith isn't. On July 20, Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation turned boxer, will fight the legendary Mike Tyson. At 57, Tyson will step back into the ring after almost 7,000 days in a match that counts for real—it's a sanctioned professional bout.

They'll go eight two-minute rounds, no headgear, just 14oz gloves. Smith calls it "saddening" and "disgusting." Why? Because Tyson is far from his prime, and Paul? He's still to face a current top contender. Isn't this just a spectacle, or is it a serious contest?

Smith Calls for a Fair Fight for Jake Paul

Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back in his critique of the upcoming bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. "I'm sad. I'm saddened by it. I'm disgusted by it. I don't like it one bit," he declared.

Smith's disappointment stems from seeing the great Mike Tyson, a boxing legend, matched against a much younger influencer-turned-boxer. Tyson, now 57, contrasts sharply with the 27-year-old Paul.

Despite its high-profile nature, this bout doesn't fit the bill of a serious, competitive match in Smith’s eyes. He acknowledges Jake Paul's ambition and his pursuit of big paydays. "Well, okay, if you want the money, man, please keep doing your thing," Smith concedes.

However, he insists that if Paul truly wants to prove himself in the boxing world, he needs to face peers in his age group and skill level.

"And if it's about you wanting to elevate your level, you got to get in the ring with somebody of your age, your size," Smith asserts, setting the bar for what he believes would be a genuine test of Paul's mettle in the ring.

Stephen A. Smith’s blistering critique reminds us that the sport's integrity might be at stake when matchups prioritize spectacle over genuine competition.

What do you think? Is this match a step back for professional boxing, or does it simply reflect the evolving nature of the sport in the modern era?