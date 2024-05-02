Salman Khan House Firing: Family of deceased accused arms supplier claims cops 'killed' him; demands justice

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide, firing, and weapons.

The firing incident that took place outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s house last month, on April 14, shocked the entire country. First, two shooters were arrested in the case, and later, two arms suppliers were also nabbed.

Recently, Anuj Thapan, one of the accused of having supplied the guns, was reported to have died by suicide in police custody. Now, the family of the deceased has alleged that he was killed by the police and has demanded justice.

Family of deceased accused in Salman Khan house firing case alleges that police have murdered him

In a statement to ANI, Abhishek Thapan, the brother of accused Anuj Thapan in the Salman Khan firing case, stated, “Anuj was taken by Mumbai Police from Sangrur 6-7 days ago. Today, we received a call that Anuj had committed suicide.”

Alleging foul play by the police, he continued, “He was not the kind who could have committed suicide. He was murdered by police. We want justice. He worked as a truck helper."

Manoj Godara, the Sarpanch of Anuj Thapan’s native village, also spoke to the news agency and called the case “suspicious” from the beginning. He said that Thapan’s family consisted of two brothers, one sister, and one mother, and they didn’t have a father. Godara also mentioned that Thapan was taken by Mumbai Police without the knowledge of the Panchayat.

He added, “The family was only informed 1-2 days later. We all know how much security is there in police custody. On one side is superstar Salman Khan, and on the other side are the laborers. Under pressure, they have killed him and framed it as a suicide.”

Demanding for Thapan’s post-mortem to be conducted outside Mumbai, the Sarpanch said, “The family is demanding justice. His post-mortem should be done outside this state because Salman Khan has influence in Mumbai. Whenever he hears Bishnoi name, he gets scared.”

Rajnish, Anuj Thapan’s uncle, told the above-mentioned portal that they were informed about his arrest on the phone a day after the police had taken Anuj. Mentioning that the police didn’t reveal any details about his death, Rajnish said, “Today, we were informed that he died by suicide. When we asked how he died, they didn't say anything and cut the phone. We should get justice. Even if he was guilty, the court should have punished him. What right the police had to kill him.”

More about the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence

On April 14, two men opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai in the early hours of the morning. As the police started their investigation, the shooters, identified as Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, were arrested in the case. Later, the police apprehended Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan from Punjab for supplying arms to the shooters.

The police had also noted a connection between the arms suppliers and the Bishnoi gang. For the uninitiated, Anmol Bishnoi, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, had allegedly taken responsibility for the firing in a Facebook post hours after the incident.

According to Mumbai Police, State CID is investigating the recent suicide of Anuj Thapan.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

