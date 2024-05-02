Hema Malini leans on Dharmendra’s shoulder in UNSEEN pic as they celebrate anniversary; Check out Esha Deol's post

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are the iconic golden couple of Bollywood. Be it their on-screen romance or their off-screen chemistry, everything screams love for each other. Even after so many years of being together, the charm of being together still shows on their face.

Today, May 2, the veteran Bollywood actors celebrate their wedding anniversary. And their elder daughter Esha Deol, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the couple to wish them on their special day.

Esha Deol wishes Hema Malini and Dharmendra on their anniversary

Taking to their Instagram handle, Esha Deol shared a cute picture of her parents. In the snap, we can see Hema Malini leaning on hubby Dharmendra’s shoulder. The Dream Girl of Bollywood looks beautiful in a floral printed top and her hair is tied in a single ponytail.

Dharmendra on the other hand looks dapper in a green colored shirt. The smile on their faces is proof of the love they have for each other. Sharing this picture, Esha wrote, “Happy anniversary to my papa & mamma. I adore you, i love you & I just want to hug you.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Check out the picture:

Hema Malini on Dharmendra not wanting her to join politics

During a recent conversation with News18, Hema Malini opened up on why Dharmendra was initially reluctant to his wife contenting the election.

Advertisement

She explained, “Dharamji didn’t like it. He told me not to contest the election as it’s a very difficult task. He said, ‘I have experienced that.’ So when he said that it’s a difficult task, I thought let me take it as a challenge."

Hema Ji also said that the Rocky Aur Rani Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor faced a problem because he had to travel a lot of distance but he still did a lot of work and further stated that when you are a film star working in politics, people have a lot of craze about you and want to approach you. "you can imagine the craze people had about Dharamji. So it used to trouble him. I also face such problems which Dharamji doesn’t like. Because I am a woman so I am able to manage properly," she said.

ALSO READ: Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra didn't approve of her political career for THIS reason; Recalls getting inspired by Vinod Khanna