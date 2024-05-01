Mouni Roy is a stunner who constantly wows us with her fashion game. The diva’s ability to effortlessly serve the fiercest looks is quite commendable. Her looks inspire modern fashionistas to go bold and have fun with their looks. Keeping up with their reputation, the diva recently stepped out in a fiery all-black look, and we loved her ensemble.

The Brahmastra actress was seen twinning and winning as she stepped out in a head-to-toe black ensemble with her husband. Let’s have a closer look at Mouni Roy’s super sassy OOTN.

Mouni Roy’s stunning all-black OOTN:

The Gold actress always hits the mark with her fashion fabulousness, leaving onlookers inspired by her fashion choices, and her recent ensemble was no different. Her OOTN featured a sleeveless ribbed black mini dress that looked just amazing. It also featured the white Off-White logo which gave it a rather sporty and opulent touch. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The stylish Off Stamp Rib Round mini dress, approximately worth Rs. 38,636, also had a frame-fitting silhouette that hugged the diva’s curves. However, the highlight of the fiery dress was the cut-out style at the chest that gave an edgy look to the dress.

Advertisement

The upper-thigh length ensemble proves that the Made In China actress knows exactly how to raise the heat. In fact, it also ended up accentuating and elongating the diva’s legs while making her outfit look all the more sassier.

The Temptation Island India star further completed her party-ready ensemble with matching black heels with a peep-toe design. These furry sandals gave the diva’s outfit a harmonious appeal.

Mouni Roy’s accessory choices were on point:

Mouni also went for a rather bold no-accessory look to make sure that the focus remains fixated on her OOTN. However, even she couldn’t resist adding a shimmery touch with a crystal-embellished Prada Cleo handbag. The statement piece, approximately worth Rs. 3,44,062, is handcrafted with satin, giving it a luxurious touch.

Meanwhile, Roy’s hair was styled into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting. Her hairstyle also had inward curls at the edges that helped effortlessly frame her face. Even her makeup look with a radiant base was on fleek. She added a sleek black eyeliner, a touch of eyeshadow, and mascara for the eyes. A touch of blush, highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick completed the diva’s look.

Mouni Roy loves to flaunt her curves in mini dresses:

Mouni Roy never not slays with her fashionable choices. Be it for a party, date night, or brunch with her girl gang, the diva always slays in a mini-dress. From the golden glittery mini-dress with a cowl neckline to the stylish white lace mini-dress with a plunging neckline and well-formed pleats, the actress’ dresses always leave us with fashion-forward inspiration.

But, what did you think of Mouni’s look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan takes ‘KKR colors’ to the next level in off-the-shoulder purple mini dress with dramatic train