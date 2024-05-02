Itaewon Class star Yoo Jae Myung in talks for new black comedy K-drama Knock Off with Kim Soo Hyun

Yoo Jae Myung and Kim Soo Hyun might team up for the new drama Knock Off (working title). Yoo Jae Myung, a beloved veteran actor famous for his roles in Itaewon Class, Vincenzo, Song of the Bandits, and more, could join forces with Kim Soo Hyun, one of Korea's most renowned stars known for his performances in My Love From The Star, The Moon Embracing the Sun, Dream High, and his latest hit, Queen of Tears.

Yoo Jae Muyung in talks to star alongside Kim Soo Hyun

As of May 1, Yoo Jae Myung's agency, ACE FACTORY, has confirmed that discussions are underway for his potential role in Knock Off, and things are looking promising from his end.

Knock Off will be directed by Park Hyun Suk, renowned for his work on popular dramas like Forest of Secrets 2 (also known as Stranger 2), Uncontrollably Fond, and Song of the Bandits. Interestingly, Yoo Jae Myung has previously worked with Park Hyun Suk in Song of the Bandits and Forest of Secrets (Stranger). While details about Knock Off remain scarce, it's described as a black comedy. Talks are underway for the series to be released via a streaming platform.

In March, Kim Soo Hyun's agency confirmed that discussions were underway for the actor to take on a role in the upcoming drama. On March 21, OSEN reported that Kim Soo Hyun was actively considering starring in the series Knock Off. Responding to the report, a representative from Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, affirmed that discussions were indeed ongoing. Additionally, a source from the production company disclosed that Kim Soo Hyun was being considered for the lead role in the series.

More about Knock Off

Previously it was reported star Kim Si Eun too is in talks to join the K-drama.On April 1, OSEN revealed that Kim Si Eun is set to take on the role of the female lead alongside Kim Soo Hyun in the upcoming series Knock Off (working title). Responding to the report, a source from GOLDMEDALIST stated that she has been offered the role and is currently reviewing it positively.

Since her debut in 2013, Kim Si Eun has appeared in various projects, including Special Labor Inspector, Run On, Mental Coach Jegal, and the successful film Next Sohee. Earlier, it was also announced that Kim Si Eun would be appearing in Squid Game 2.

