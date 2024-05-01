Lovely Runner Ep 7-8 Review: Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok's steamy kiss steals hearts, impressive twists engage

Name: Lovely Runner (선재 업고 튀어 in Korean)

Premiere date: April 8, 2024

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok

Director: Yoon Jong Ho, Kim Tae Yeop

Writer: Lee Si Eun

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Time-slip, Comedy, Fantasy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Viki

Lovely Runner plot

Lovely Runner presents a captivating time-slip romance drama that poses the ultimate question: "What would you do if given the chance to save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan deeply affected by the passing of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol embarks on a journey through time to prevent his tragic fate.

Watch the trailer here-

Lovely Runner episode 7-8 short recap

In Episode 7 of Lovely Runner, we get a peek into Im Sol's actual accident and Sun Jae's unsuccessful attempt to save her. However, he does manage to catch the culprit and hand him over to the authorities. As we come back to the present, Im Sol finds herself in a position to save herself from the same culprit, with Sun Jae by her side. Just as she succeeds, she suddenly returns to 2023. This time, though, she discovers she can walk again, but she and Sun Jae have lost touch. Their reunion is filled with humorous moments, as Sun Jae initially mistakes Im Sol for his stalker. Once he realizes her true identity, he rushes to meet her.

Episode 8, on the contrary, brimmed with heartwarming moments. Their reunion and Im Sol spending time with Ryu Sun Jae at his house were particularly heart-fluttering to watch, where she learns of Sun Jae's continued love for her over the years. Eventually, she musters the courage to confess her feelings to him, leading to a sweet kiss. Their adorable dating phase begins, and they're all smiles. However, tragedy strikes towards the episode's end as Sun Jae falls victim to an attack by the same culprit who kidnapped Sol years ago.

Lovely Runner: The positives

The episodes of Lovely Runner have consistently been excellent, which is why it's no surprise the show is trending both in South Korea and globally. The highlight of the latest episode was the present-day romance between Im Sol and Sun Jae, as we finally saw them confessing their feelings and starting to date. The humor is always top-notch, whether it's Sol accidentally pushing Sun Jae into the fountain, Sun Jae mistakenly filing a lawsuit against Sol, or the hilarious sequence of moments at his house. Every funny moment just hits the spot.

The romance between Im Sol and Sun Jae is an absolute joy to watch. It's so heartwarming that it's impossible not to fangirl over them. Sun Jae's unwavering love for Sol, the way he always has a smile for her, and how he'd do anything for her at just a single request make him the perfect boyfriend. And Sol, she's incredibly kind and determined to keep Sun Jae happy and safe, even if it means sacrificing her own well-being. How can anyone not adore these two sweethearts in love? The OST perfectly complements their story, and it's refreshing to see that despite reuniting after 15 years, there's no animosity or misunderstandings between them, just loads of humor and romance.

The plot twists in Lovely Runner too keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The ongoing chase by the taxi driver, who seems determined to harm both Sol and Sun Jae, adds an intriguing layer of mystery. It'll be fascinating to uncover why he's fixated on them and what his motives are.

Additionally, time-slip plotlines can often become messy and hard to follow, but Lovely Runner handles it masterfully. Instead of feeling confused, viewers are drawn into the twists and turns it brings to the story. Also now, it's becoming clear that Sun Jae didn't commit suicide the first time—he was murdered.

Im Sol may have been unable to change their fate because she wasn't aware of this crucial detail. Her focus was solely on ensuring Sun Jae's happiness and altering his destiny. However, the true threat wasn't Sun Jae himself but the relentless cab driver who seems obsessed with harming them both.

As we await the next episode, the suspense surrounding Sun Jae's fate continues to build. If he meets a tragic end, Im Sol will be left with only one opportunity to save him. The stakes are higher than ever as the storyline ends its first half.

Lovely Runner: The negatives

It's like we're on a rollercoaster with this show! We're left hanging every week, especially with Sun Jae's fate up in the air. And Tae Sung's disappearance? Talk about adding more suspense! Just when Sol and Sun Jae catch a break, bam! Something else comes up to mess with their happiness. The waiting game between episodes is tough, especially with all these twists and mysteries which is the only true negative aspect of the show till now!

Lovely Runner: Acting performance

Byeon Woo Seok is taking the spotlight by storm in the series! Fans everywhere are raving about his acting skills and stunning looks. The chemistry between him and Kim Hye Yoon's Im Sol is driving everyone crazy, especially with his heartfelt portrayal of being in love. That kiss scene? Total game-changer! As Ryu Sun Jae, Byeon Woo Seok is setting the bar high for ideal boyfriends everywhere, and it's hard not to feel a twinge of envy towards Im Sol. His expressive eyes and genuine portrayal of love bring such warmth to every scene he's in. He's just flawless!

Kim Hye Yoon is an absolute sweetheart! Her kindness, beauty, and relatability make her the perfect fit for the word Lovely in Lovely Runner. No wonder Ryu Sun Jae can't help but blush whenever he's around her! Kim Hye Yoon's adorableness shines through, especially in those comic and embarrassing moments where you can't help but think, "Girl, what are you doing?" She effortlessly balances being cool and lovable, and her portrayal of emotional scenes always hits you right in the heart. She's simply wonderful in every way!

Lovely Runner Overall Review

Episodes 7 and 8 were all about our leads and their unwavering love for each other. Despite the misunderstandings, they found their way back, leading to a heartfelt confession and that unforgettable kiss. These episodes were tailor-made for them, showcasing their chemistry and deep connection that surpasses the constraints of time. And that twist at the end? It leaves us on the edge of our seats, eagerly awaiting the next episode to see how it all unfolds. Hopefully, with a happy ending! Overall, the show continues to impress with its solid plot, delivering a mix of fun, heart-fluttering moments, and excitement with each episode.

