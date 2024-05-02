In recent reports and online circulating posts, HYBE was accused of being affiliated with the cult Dahn World. However, Dahn World has finally addressed the rumors surrounding the organization being a cult. In an official statement, they have refuted the allegations and denied being linked with the music cooperation in any way.

Dahn World denies association with HYBE in official statement

On May 2, 2024, Dahn World released an official statement regarding the allegations of their connection with HYBE. In the response, they have vehemently denied being in association with the label in any way. They continued by saying that amidst the conflict between HYBE and ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin, the organization has been needlessly dragged into the matter out of the blue. Furthermore, they have also threatened to take legal action against anyone spreading the false rumors leading to defamation and obstruction of business.

The organization has been registered as a well-being and yoga company, not a religious cult and they continue with that stance. They also emphasize the fact that they run on profit and do not force anyone to follow a particular religion. The company also mentions BTS, who graduated from Global Cyber University, being linked to the rumors and reiterates that they are not affiliated with any of the members.

More about HYBE's cult affiliation rumors with Dahn World

A few days ago, several posts on South Korean blogs were gaining traction, which included theories in the form of evidence suggesting that HYBE had ties with the alleged cult Dahn World. The organization was founded by Lee Seung Heon and promotes the idea that man and God are the same. Furthermore, the allegations also reveal that the concepts previously used with GFRIEND and LE SSERAFIM showcase the cult’s ideologies. The founder of the cult has also founded the Global Cyber University, and BTS members have previously visited and promoted it.

The conflict between HYBE and ADOR started when the former conducted an audit, including that of the CEO, Min Hee Jin after the information rolled out that they were attempting to separate management rights. HYBE even sent a letter asking Min Hee Jin to step down from the position. However, Min Hee Jin has vehemently denied the allegations. Min Hee Jin mentions that the main issue is about BELIFT LAB copying the concepts from NewJeans for their newly formed girl group, ILLIT.