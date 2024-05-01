Beach season is upon us, and what better way to gear up for some fun in the sun than by drawing inspiration from one of Bollywood's most beloved fashion queens, Anushka Sharma? The diva, known for her impeccable style, has always impressed with her beachwear choices. From chic monokinis to vibrant two-piece sets, she has served some serious beachside looks guaranteed to give you major FOMO.

So, why don’t we explore 5 of Anushka's most stunning beachwear moments that will leave you itching to hit the waves in style right away? Let’s get some summer vacation inspiration from the classy PK actress!

5 times Anushka Sharma slayed in bikinis:

The classy orange set:

Anushka loves to embrace the warmth and glow of vibrant hues, and her gorgeous orange set is proof of the same. It features a chic and form-fitting orange monokini, layered with an oversized wrap. The matching wrap with an asymmetrical style showed us how layering can work wonders, even for beachwear outfits. She also added a stylish bucket hat and accessories to her look.

The bold black beauty:

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress loves to flaunt her curves in black, and her bewitching black beachwear fit proved the same. The stylish body-hugging monokini with a one-sided tie-up strap helped the diva flaunt her enviable figure, and we’re super inspired by the confident and coo vibe she is serving. She also added a stylish straw sunhat and layered gold hoops to add to her look.

The stylishly lined set:

Sharma has also worn quite a few beach-ready sets with an effortlessly stylish lined design. These multicolored pieces always leave a mark. One such look featured a fitted bralette with sleek straps and a plunging neckline, paired with matching high-waisted bikini bottoms. We loved the pretty hues. She also added sunglasses and pearl droplet earrings to up her sassy look.

The pretty multicolored set:

Anushka’s love for all things bright and colorful is ever-inspiring. Her vibrant choices always leave us with some major fashion inspiration. She wore a fiery black, white, and brown bikini set with a halter-neck top with cut-outs, paired with matching bikini bottoms, and we loved her outfit’s super cool style. She also added large hoops and a neckpiece to complete the look.

The strapless sassiness:

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress also flaunted her adorable baby bump with a gorgeous black monokini. With this, she proved that beach wear can also be pregnancy-friendly. The strapless monokini with a ruched and ruffled design also helped the diva flaunt her shoulders, giving us some major beach-ready goals. She also added a delicate pendant to complete this look.

So, are you feeling inspired to go bikini shopping for the upcoming vacation season?

Which one of these classy bikinis is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

