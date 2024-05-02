aespa is gearing up for their much-anticipated comeback with the full album, Armageddon, to be released in the upcoming days. The group has managed to increase the anticipation among fans with the release of an elaborate trailer, marking the start of the album’s promotional releases.

aespa released launch code trailer for Armageddon

On May 1, 2024, aespa released the elaborate launch code teaser trailer for the upcoming studio album Armageddon, indicating the official beginning of the promotions. In the two-minute-long video, the members are showcased in a futuristic setting with vibrant colors as they officially begin their new venture. The teaser starts with Ningning launching a lasso in the air which sets off a neon green light towards Karina. Winter appears in the midst with a savage expression on her face, and the light moves to Giselle’s area as she unleashes her sensuality.

Furthermore, individual concept images have also been released, where each member shows off their unique personality. Along with the images, SM Entertainment also dropped the promotional schedule, which contains details of all the upcoming releases ahead of the album's premiere. On May 7, 2024, details of the album versions and other information will be released. In the subsequent days, the tracklist, highlight medley, and teasers will be released.

More about aespa and their future activities

Moreover, it has been reported that in this comeback, the album will consist of two title tracks and the first main track along with the music video, Supernova, will be released on May 13 at 6 PM KST. The album will be released on May 27, 2024, and the music video for the second title track of the same name. It will consist of 10 songs in total, ranging from different genres like pop, hyperpop, hip-hop, and ballads as well.

aespa, the K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level, which brought them significant commercial success. The K-pop group is also gearing up for their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in the month of July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they'll perform for two nights.

