The 8 Show trailer: Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee enter endless loop of misery and greed in upcoming tragicomedy

The 8 Show starring Ryu Jun Yeol and Chun Woo Hee is an upcoming thriller which will be released on May 17 and will be streaming on an OTT platform. The drama is being directed by Han Jae Rim who is known for Emergency Declaration. Ryu Jun Yeol has worked in dramas like Reply 1988 and Lost. Chun Woo Hee is known for projects like Unlocked and Be Melodramatic.

The 8 Show trailer featuring Chun Woo Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol

On May 2, Netflix released the trailer for their upcoming drama The 8 Show. The trailer reveals how 8 contestants are chosen to take part in a reality game show and after successfully completing it they would be rewarded with a huge money prize. Time passes indefinitely during the game and things thake a turn quickly but for the worst.

More about The 8 Show

The 8 Show is scheduled to premiere on May 17 and will be streaming on Netflix.

The 8 Show is scheduled to premiere on May 17 and will be streaming on Netflix.

The drama is based on the webtoons Money Game and Pie Game by Bae Jin Soo. Han Jae Rim directed the drama and wrote the script. He also created Emergency Declaration, The King, The Show Must Go On and more. He is also directing the upcoming historical K-drama Delusion in which Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee were supposed to take the lead. But the actors exited the project.

The 8 Show tells the story of eight people who agree to participate in a reality show Money Game. The contestants have to go through tough circumstances and be cut off from the rest of the world for 100 days. They are allowed to share the prize money but they use and spend on while playing the game would cost 1000 times more and would be deducted from the prize money.

