NBA Insider Reveals Knicks Will Pair Up Devin Booker And Jalen Brunson Together

There are already rumors that the Knicks will trade for a star player like Devon Booker, even though the NBA offseason hasn't even begun. Though the rumors have been going on for a while, they've gotten more intriguing since New York is now a legitimate playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.

The NBA community is surprised and shocked by the New York Knicks' alleged interest in Devin Booker and Jalen Brunson, which has sparked rumors about a possible blockbuster trade. The Knicks, who think that adding Booker could propel them to new heights of success, are reportedly willing to pay "almost anything" to acquire his services.

Booker’s Admiration for Madison Square Garden in the Past

For a player of Booker's caliber, playing in the basketball mecca of New York, which is rich in tradition and history, must be alluring. Knicks supporters and executives alike are enthralled with the idea of creating an explosive, high-scoring backcourt, especially with the chance to collaborate with rising star Jalen Brunson.

Booker has talked about how he loves playing at Madison Square Garden. This can be touted as one of the reasons for fans getting so excited about the trade.

Is Knicks Obsession One-Sided for Booker?

But the Knicks are only interested in Devin Booker on one side, and the source was determined to put an end to the most recent, baseless rumor. Booker has expressed interest in bringing the all-star team to Phoenix and has stuck by the Suns team during some of its worst moments.

Although the first season of his first super team didn't go as planned, Booker has been successful in luring well-known players to the Suns, including Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. He is incredibly proud of the foundation he and the team have built, having advanced to the NBA Finals in 2021 and won a franchise-high 64 games in the following campaign. Additionally, Booker has repeatedly stated in public that he is committed to winning in Phoenix.

