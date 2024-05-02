Exclusive: Jyothika reacts to husband Suriya’s Kanguva look; spills beans on watching glimpses of magnum opus

Jyotika is undeniably a name that needs no introduction at all. The actress is currently basking in the success of her 2024 supernatural thriller titled Shaitaan, which also marked her solid return to Hindi cinema after 26 years.

Meanwhile, the actor is now gearing up for her next project, Srikanth, featuring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. In a recent update, Jyotika sat down for an exclusive chat with PinkVilla and shared her reaction to Suriya's Kanguva look.

Jyotika opens up on Suriya's look in Kanguva

During a chat show, when the host asked about Jyotika's reaction as an actor and a wife to Suriya's first look in Kanguva, Jyotika said, “I think Suriya is fabulous; he puts 200% into the film, and this I wouldn't say because I'm his wife, maybe I'm married to him because of this quality of his that he is so he gives his, you know, whether it's my children, whether it's our marriage, whether it's his career, he just gives his 200%.”

Jyotika added, “I think he's a fabulous actor; he's a fabulous man; you know, when it comes to fulfilling all his duties, he's just there.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Jyotika further added about Suriya in Kanguva and said, “Kanguva looks, I haven't seen, I've only seen the few of the rushes and clips, but it's definitely I feel that cinema is going to witness something for the first time, which is so magnum opus and so well-made and as far as a wife goes, yeah, we were waiting for the haircut for a long time because we were traveling that for one and the half years everywhere, but yeah, he's just phenomenal; I have no words for his body of work and the efforts he puts in.”

Advertisement

More about Suriya's Kanguva

Kanguva is Suriya and Siva's debut collaboration, and the actor is expected to play six different parts. Disha Patani and Bobby Deol make their Tamil cinema debuts in this film, which also stars Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, KS Ravikumar, and many more in supporting roles.

Studio Green and UV Creations co-financed the film, while National Award Winner Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. Vetri Palanisamy operates the film's camera, while Nishadh Yusuf oversees the editing section. It is said that the film will be distributed in ten languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

ALSO READ: Did rumored couple Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s UAE vacation stay at resort cost THIS staggering amount?