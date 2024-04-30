Karisma Kapoor gives festive glam a classic spin in her elegant green anarkali

Karisma Kapoor is not just loved by fans for her acting but also for her distinctive style, which has continuously evolved. A quick look at her Instagram and you will see that she has aces Indian wear effortlessly. The diva has shared numerous pictures in Indian wear outfits from well-known designers.

Karisma's Indian wear outfits are versatile enough to work for large gatherings or even for small puja ceremonies at home. She has shown her love for ethnic wear once again in an anarkali outfit, and we can't decide if the anarkali looks more beautiful or if it's Karisma herself who adds to its beauty. Let's take a look at Karisma's elegant desi look.

Karisma Kapoor’s ethnic look

The Murder Mubarak actress made a strong case for green hues with her Ritu Kumar Anarkali. The Anarkali boasts intricate embroidery, while the fitted bodice skillfully accentuates the actress’ slender frame. As the eyes descend to the flared skirt of the Anarkali, one can’t help but admire the perfect balance of volume it adds to Karisma’s ensemble.

Adorned with delicate floral motifs and regal golden border, the skirt of the Anarkali exudes opulence. The sheer sleeves of the Anarkali lend a touch of subtlety to her overall look. To complement her resplendent Anarkali, the actress chose a sheer green dupatta, elegantly draped over one shoulder.

Karisma Kapoor’s elegant and meticulous choices can be evidently seen in her every Indian attire. Every outfit she wears radiates a sense of elegance that is uniquely hers, whether it’s a saree, lehenga, or an anarkali.

Karisma’s accessories and glam

Karisma Kapoor’s attention to detail is impeccable, extending even to her choice of accessories and make-up. To complement her stunning Anarkali, she opted for a golden necklace adorned with green stones, perfectly accentuating the vibrant hue of her ensemble. Matching earrings completed her ensemble. Beauty-wise, the actress chose a classic look. the Biwi No.1 actress opted for smokey eyes, a radiant base that enhanced her natural glow, while blushed cheeks added a hint of color.

A subtle mauve lipstick adorned her lips and added a touch of softness and femininity to her look. The actress’ perfectly arched brows framed her face beautifully and lent definition and structure to her face. With her hair left open in loose waves, she rounded off her look elegantly.

Karisma Kapoor’s latest Anarkali look is the perfect choice if you’ve been gravitating towards breezy traditional attire for the upcoming festive season.

