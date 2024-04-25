Israel Adesanya Reveals Bradley Martyn Challenged Him To Fight At After-Party

Israel Adesanya’s recent remarks toward YouTuber Bradley Martyn had fans cackling. The Last Stylebender revealed an encounter with the influencer that appeared to have left a sour taste in his mouth.

Izzy alongside former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson accused the YouTuber of being a clout chaser and disavowed his actions concerning his challenges to combat sports fighters.

When YouTuber Bradley Martyn Tried To Fight Israel Adesanya

YouTuber Bradley Martyn is one of the most popular fitness influencers to grace the platform. Most known for his well-known shtick, ‘But I’m 260 Though,’ Martyn has carved a space for himself in the world of podcasting.

The YouTuber is also known to challenge MMA fighters and boxers in fights. Having the upper hand in size, Martyn believes he could face any contender in the ring. His supposed challenge to Izzy back in 2020 had The Last Stylebender fuming.

On a podcast hosted by UFC legend Demetrious Johnson, Israel Adesanya narrated an anecdote where Bradley Martyn challenged The Last Stylebender to a fight in a backyard ring.

"There's a ring in the backyard. And, I got a word through someone that 'this guy[Bradley Martyn] is trying to get Izzy in the cage,'" revealed Adesanya. Following Jake Paul's dominant victory over Basketball player Nate Robinson, Izzy was invited to an after-party where this incident took place.

However, Israel Adesanya conveyed to have denied the offer. The fighter expressed that Martyn was not ‘man enough’ to step into the octagon with him.

“Some people aren’t even man enough to wash the jocks we fight in,” said Israel Adesanya. The UFC contender’s brutal response to the alleged call-out had fans supporting the former middleweight champion.

Israel Adesanya is one of the most decorated fighters in the UFC. Hailing from New Zealand, Izzy has managed to amass a record of twenty-four wins and three losses by stepping into the octagon against note-worthy opponents like Alex Pereira and Robert Whittaker.

Israel Adesanya Reveals Alex Pereira To Be A ‘Special Human Being’

One of the most well-documented rivalries in the UFC is the feud between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Stepping into the octagon more than thrice, both fighters seem to have mutual respect toward each other.

In a recent podcast episode, Izzy revealed to have a lot of respect for former rival Alex Pereira. The Last Stylebender revealed Poatan to have unwrapped his full potential in the octagon in their eagerly-awaited bouts.

“I respect him. Honestly, he’s a special fighter. A special human being,” said Israel Adesanya. The former middleweight champion expressed admiration regarding the Brazilian contender’s career and achievements.

Although Izzy claimed to respect Pereira, the fighter was witnessed to have a disdain for his fans. Nicknaming them the ‘Poatards,’ Adesanya went on to disavow their previous actions exhibited against the New Zealand fighter.

Israel Adesanya knocking out Alex Pereira in the second round at UFC 287 put an end to their rivalry. Poatan further went on to become the light heavyweight champion defending his title against Jamahal Hill at the highly successful UFC 300.