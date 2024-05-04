When LeBron James Inspired Conor McGregor to Focus on Better Health Post Lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov

It's been 21 years since LeBron James has been in the league. Being in the sport for so long comes with dedication, not just to the sport but to your fitness. LeBron has inspired renowned athletes like Conor McGregor to focus on improving their own fitness and overall body health.

Conor McGregor Revealed LeBron James Being the Biggest Fitness Influencer for Him

Two years after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, Conor McGregor made his UFC return with a fight against Donald Cerrone in 2020. Lost to Khabib had fans doubt Conor's ability to make a return and pointed major questions about his fitness. Before the fight with Donald, McGregor revealed being in the best shape ever.

The UFC Champion gave all the credit behind his improved fitness to NBA legend LeBron James. During an interview in 2020, Conor McGregor revealed how he got inspired by the Lakers star to focus more on his body. "I read something about LeBron James a while back about maybe a year ago," Conor had said.

"That he spent $1.5 million annually on his health, himself. His everything. His nutritionists, trainers, everything. And I spent nothing. Only in camp," McGregor noted. Concluding his statement, Conor said, "So I'm like, spend it on myself. My health, my fitness, and that's helped me." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

One of the reasons why LeBron James has stayed at the top of the game is all because of commitment to better health. Dedication to fitness is directly linked with the longevity of the career, and that's something notable in the case of Lakers stars as well as Conor McGregor.

ALSO READ: ‘Get Rest Now’: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Gives Honest Answer on Beating Clippers on Game 6

What does LeBron James’ week look like in terms of exercise?

LeBron James works out six days a week. Day 1 is dedicated to 'Push Exercises,' which include workouts targeting the triceps, chest, and shoulders. Day 2 is dedicated to 'Yoga and Plyometrics.' Day 3 is for 'Pull Exercises,' which include workouts targeting the traps, biceps, and back.

On the 4th day of the week, LeBron once again focuses on 'Yoga and Plyometrics' after ending day 5 with lower body workouts dedicated to legs and calves. Day 6 is for 'Yoga and Plyometrics,' and Day 7 is officially the rest day.

The Lakers star doesn't just focus on muscle growth but overall body flexibility as well.

ALSO READ: Who Are Anthony Edwards' Parents? Is He Related to Michael Jordan?