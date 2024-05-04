Ryan Garcia Offers Conor McGregor Bare Knuckle Fight, Winner to Receive Special Prize: DETAILS

Boxer Ryan Garcia and former UFC two-divisional champion Conor McGregor got into a heated back-and-forth after the report broke that Ryan Garcia had failed his drug test, which means he possibly cheated in his fight against Devin Haney.

Conor McGregor and Ryan Garcia were friends before the news broke. The 155-pound king even posted a long post when Ryan stopped Haney and ended his undefeated streak.

After news of KingRy had failed a significant drug test after his boxing fight with Devin Haney. Conor McGregor issued a long warning to Ryan Garcia via a tweet. McGregor asked the commission to ban Ryan forever and warned him never to meet, or else he would put a beating on KingRy himself; the former UFC champion even warned Garcia that he would elbow him if they met in the future.

Since then, Ryan Garcia has called out Conor McGregor multiple times, even mentioning they were friends in the past, but now they are enemies, and he will beat him even worse than Floyd Mayweather.

A couple of days back, Conor McGregor purchased shares of BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) and is now a principal owner of BKFC.

Ryan Garcia has now challenged Conor McGregor to a Bare Knuckle fight via tweet: “Bare Knuckle Let’s f**king go CONNOR, Winner gets your trash as* whiskey brand.”

Ryan Garcia Boxing Record

Devin Haney: Win - Decision - Majority (2024.04.20) Oscar Duarte: Win - Left Hook, Follow-Up Punches - 2:51 - R8 (2023.12.02) Gervonta Davis: Loss - Body Shot - 1:44 - R7 (2023.04.22) Javier Fortuna: Win - Left Hook - 0:28 - R6 (2022.07.16) Emmanuel Tagoe: Win - Decision - Unanimous (2022.04.09) Joseph Diaz: Cancelled Bout (2021.11.27) Javier Fortuna: Cancelled Bout (2021.07.09) Luke Campbell: Win - Left Hook Liver Shot - 1:58 - R7 (2021.01.02) Luke Campbell: Cancelled Bout (2020.12.05) Francisco Fonseca: Win - Check Left Hook - 1:20 - R1 (2020.02.14) Romero Duno: Win - KO/TKO - 1:38 - R1 (2019.11.02) Avery Sparrow: Cancelled Bout (2019.09.14) Jose Lopez: Win - Retirement - 3:00 - R2 (2019.03.30) Braulio Rodriguez: Win - KO/TKO - 1:14 - R5 (2018.12.15) Carlos Morales: Win - Decision - Majority (2018.09.01) Jayson Velez: Win - Decision - Unanimous (2018.05.04) Fernando Vargas Parra: Win - KO/TKO - 2:55 - R1 (2018.03.22) Noe Martinez Raygoza: Win - KO/TKO - 1:45 - R8 (2017.12.16) Cesar Alan Valenzuela: Win - KO/TKO - 2:59 - R3 (2017.11.02) Miguel Carrizoza: Win - KO/TKO - 0:30 - R1 (2017.09.15) Mario Antonio Macias: Win - KO/TKO - 1:14 - R1 (2017.07.15) Tyrone Luckey: Win - KO/TKO - 2:20 - R2 (2017.05.06) Devonaire Jones: Win - KO/TKO - 0:55 - R2 (2017.02.03) Jose Antonio Martinez: Win - KO/TKO - 2:00 - R2 (2016.12.17) Mario Aguirre: Win - Retired - 3:00 - R2 (2016.10.14) Jonathan Cruz: Win - KO/TKO - 1:44 - R2 (2016.08.17)

