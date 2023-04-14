How to Remove Hair Color with Baking Soda - 6 Interesting Methods

You tried on your favorite hair color. But now you feel that it does not suit you. You may have tried coloring your hair on your own and the result is underwhelming. If you’re in a pickle, running out of time, or simply want to try a less abrasive way for removing hair color, here are some tips on how to remove hair color with baking soda. It can help hair color mishaps fade away gradually and naturally. But that baking soda isn’t a magical elixir and it only helps fade the color away and that it may take several tries for the color to completely go away. But, that’s not the only thing to keep in mind when using baking soda to remove hair dye. We’ll be looking at a few methods and helpful step-by-step application tips to get it done the right way.

6 Tried and Tested Ways to Use Baking Soda for Hair Dye Removal

Who would’ve thought that an ingredient used in cooking and baking would become a viable and easy solution for removing hair color? Using baking soda for hair lightening is an at-home process trusted by many. Here are some of the most effective methods to do it.

Method 1: Baking soda only

Baking soda for hair dye removal in itself is an excellent solution. Baking soda can remove color from your hair but it will not strip away the chemicals used in permanent dyes.

Things you’ll need:

Baking soda

Water

How to:

Prepare a paste by mixing baking soda and water.

Apply the paste to clean, dry hair and let it sit for an hour.

Rinse it off and follow it up with a shampoo and conditioner.

Frequency: Twice a day from the day of coloring your hair. Baking soda alone only works on freshly colored hair. Although you may not see a dramatic difference, it helps wash off a lot of the initial coloring.

Method 2: Baking Soda and Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Even if you don’t have a dandruff problem, it’s a good idea to use anti-dandruff shampoo as it is known to contain an ingredient called selenium sulfide which helps fade hair dye away. Ketoconazole, a synthetic azole compound with antifungal properties, is also commonly found in anti-dandruff shampoos to control seborrhoeic dermatitis. However, one must be careful in not over-using it as it may make the scalp and the hair dry ( 1 ).

Things you’ll need:

Water

Anti-dandruff shampoo

Baking soda

How to:

In a bowl, prepare a mixture of equal parts anti-dandruff shampoo and baking soda.

Then start adding a few drops of water and smoothen it into a paste.Ensure that the paste is not gritty.

Wet your hair thoroughly before applying the paste.

After you have applied it, keep it for the next five to seven minutes.

Wash off properly, preferably with cold water.

Frequency: It’s safe to try this hack 4-5 times a week. This method works best if your hair color is already fading away and is in the final stages of returning to its natural color.

Method 3: Dish Soap, Shampoo, and Baking Soda

Yes, another peculiar kitchen item makes it to the list. Why dish soap though? It acts as a mild bleaching agent and helps lighten your tresses. Dish soaps are deliberately made with the intent to break up oil on greasy dishes, leaving it sparkly clean. So, if you’re using it to remove unwanted hair color, use it sparingly as it may cause your hair to dry out.

Things you’ll need:

Dish soap

Shampoo

Baking soda

How to:

Mix 5 drops of dish soap, a coin-sized amount of shampoo, and 2 tablespoons of baking soda in a bowl.

Add a few drops of water to bring it to an almost runny consistency.

Apply the paste generously throughout your hair and bring it to a soapy lather.

Wash it off thoroughly and air dry it out immediately. If that is not an option, use a hair dryer.

Apply a thin layer of oil to protect your hair from becoming too dry.

Frequency: As dish soaps could potentially ruin your hair and make it dry it is advisable to try this method out only twice a week and never twice in a row on the same day.

Method 4: Crushed Vitamin C tablets and Baking Soda

No, we’re not joking. Yes, you really can use Vitamin C tablets and baking soda to remove hair dye. Why Vitamin C? It’s a safe and non-abrasive way to lighten your hair color, especially if you chose a dark one. The acid in vitamin C oxidizes the dye and makes it loose, so that it doesn’t cling to your hair. A study linked hair loss to a Vitamin C deficiency ( 2 ). As the tablets lighten your hair, it’s also playing a role in protecting your hair. This method works best if you colored your hair less than 3 days ago. If it's been longer, you may not see the same results and the fade may look negligible.

Things you’ll need

Water

Baking soda

Vitamin C tablets or powder

How to:

Crush vitamin C tablets to a fine powder and mix it with water. If you can find Vitamin C powder, your job is made easier.

In a separate bowl, mix some baking soda with water to form a paste.

Wet your hair and apply the Vitamin C paste all over the hair. Vitamin C can only properly penetrate your hair when it’s wet.

Cover your hair with a shower cap or wrap your hair with a plastic sheet.

Let it sit for an hour.

Rinse the mixture out properly with water only. Rinse as many times as necessary till you feel like there is no residue left.

Apply baking soda paste and let it sit for 5 minutes.

Rinse with water and follow it up with a mild shampoo and a conditioner.

Frequency: Once a week.

Method 5: Hydrogen Peroxide and Baking Soda

Hydrogen peroxide is a colorless liquid often used as an antiseptic on the skin to prevent infections on burns, cuts, and the like. It’s also used as a bleaching agent for dyed hair and works by toning down hair color. It oxidizes the hair pigment, melanin, and keratin, which is the hair’s structural protein. Using hydrogen peroxide and baking soda to remove hair dye is a winning combination as baking soda delays the process of the paste drying out fast.

Things You’ll Need:

Hydrogen peroxide

Baking soda

How to:

Prepare a thick paste of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda.

Wash your hair properly with shampoo before applying the paste. Don’t use a conditioner or leave-in serums as the hair needs to be as clean as possible.

Let it become damp and divide your hair into as many sections as you like for easy application.

Make sure that you’re not using more than 03% hydrogen peroxide otherwise it may damage your hair.

Using a flat brush, start applying the paste all over the hair. Ensure that it is kept for at least 30 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water only and follow it up with a shampoo and conditioner.

Let it air dry for best results.

Frequency: Once a week.

Method 6: Baking Soda and Lemon Juice

Lemon helps in clearing out the toxins from your hair. This commonplace superfood also contains strong bleaching properties. It naturally and gently strips your hair of color.

Things you’ll need:

Lemon

Baking soda

How to:

Squeeze a lemon to extract lemon juice.

Mix it with baking soda and make a paste.

Apply the paste to freshly washed damp hair and leave it for 30 minutes

After rinsing your hair thoroughly, wash it for a second time, now using an anti-dandruff shampoo.

Complete the process with a mild conditioner and air dry your hair.

Frequency: Twice a day soon after coloring your hair.

Coloring or dyeing our hair can be an incredibly fun experiment. But sometimes experiments can go horribly wrong and on other times, a hair color that looks great on your best friend might be the complete opposite on your skin tone and complexion. But, the best part is that it’s fixable and hair color is temporary. We hope that your quest for how to remove hair color with baking soda ends here and the methods mentioned above work flawlessly for you.

There’s just one request from us. Please be careful. Consult a dermatologist or a hair and scalp expert before trying out any of these methods to ensure safety and good hair health. If you can’t find the time to do that, at least please make the sound choice of conducting a patch test and wait an hour to see if any allergies flare up. Happy experimenting!

