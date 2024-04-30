Met Gala 2024: How To Watch Star-Studded Event Online? Livestream Details & More

Yet another Met Gala is here already and we can’t wait to watch our favorite celebrities in avant garde designs adorn the red carpet. Established in 1948, it is one of the most prestigious and glamorous fashion events.

The Met Gala 2024, scheduled for May 6, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, will officially launch the Costume Institute's newest show, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. From how and where to watch the event live to what is this year’s theme and who are set to host the event, we have got you all the details for the upcoming much-awaited star-studded event.

How and where to watch the Met Gala 2024?

Exclusively hosted by Vogue, the Met Gala 2024 will be streamed live on TikTok, YouTube, and all of its digital platforms. You can also find a livestream link on this website- https://www.vogue.com/article/where-to-watch-the-2024-met-gala-livestream. The live stream will begin at 6.00 pm ET on Monday.

What is the theme of the Met Gala 2024?

The Costume Institute's new spring show, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, will be inaugurated with a gala event at the Met Gala 2024. Running from May 10 to September 2 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, thexhibition will feature 250 objects selected from the Costume Institute's permanent collection, some never seen before in public. All of the pieces will be presented in brand-new ways using components like CGI, AI, video animation, and more.

The Met Gala event sponsors the Costume Institute's main source of revenue for shows, publications, purchases, operations, and capital enhancements each year.

The dress code for the Met Gala 2024 will be The Garden of Time, which takes inspiration from a namesake short story written by J.G. Ballard in 1962.

Who are the hosts of the Met Gala 2024?

This year, model Ashley Graham, producer and actor La La Anthony, and actor Gwendoline Christie will present the Met Gala live broadcast. Emma Chamberlain, a multihyphenate, will also make a comeback as Vogue's special reporter, interviewing some of the greatest names in show business.

The star-studded lineup of hosts for this year’s event includes Zendaya, who will be making a return to the Met Gala after a five-year hiatus. Hinting at attending the event and working for it alongside stylist Law Roach, Zendaya said, “We have some ideas. It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met.”

Others include Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth and co-hosts include Gwendoline Christie, La La Anthony, Ashley Graham, and special correspondent Emma Chamberlain will be capturing the entire event.

Speaking about her outfit at the event to Hola!, Lopez said, “I have a few different sketches. I’m still deciding. I’m also one of those people who chooses at the last minute.”

Which celebrities will be in attendance at the Met Gala 2024?

Though the guest list of the event is usually kept confidential until the last of the event, several A-list celebrities across the globe are expected to attend the event. The event brings together the biggest names in entertainment and fashion, including Madonna, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga, among several others.

ALSO READ: Who’s Attending 2024 Met Gala And Which Celebrities Are Sitting Out? Get Scoop Here