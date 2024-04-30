Paddy Pimblett Eyes Moicano for ‘Hilarious’ Fight, Open to Green but Wants Ranked Opponent

Has the UFC found its next big rivalry? Paddy Pimblett, fresh off a decisive win over Tony Ferguson, is all the buzz. Known for his charisma and wit, 'The Baddy' now faces intriguing choices for his next fight. Bobby Green called him out post-victory; Renato Moicano did, too.

But who will it be? Pimblett leans towards Moicano, promising a 'hilarious' build-up. Yet, he's not dismissing Green, either.

With his eyes set on the rankings, Paddy's strategic choices could shape his path to the title. What's next for this UFC star? Could a comedic showdown in the Octagon be on the cards?

Moicano Mania: Why This Fight Gets Paddy Pimblett Pumped

In a recent YouTube video, Paddy Pimblett responded to the post-UFC 300 buzz with his usual flair and candidness. "As you know, UFC 300, everybody wants a slice of ‘The Baddy,'" he declared, addressing the callouts from Bobby Green and Renato Moicano.

However, it's Moicano who seems to spark more interest for Paddy. The Liverpool native described Moicano not just as a potential opponent but as a character fit for a bigger script. "I’d rather fight my boy, Moicano. Where you at, Renato? I don’t even dislike Renato Moicano. I actually like him. He’s a funny guy. He’s a cool dude."

Pimblett was enthused about the potential entertainment their matchup could bring. "So me and him having a fight would be hilarious. The buildup to that fight would be very, very funny." Pimblett even floated the idea of taking their banter to the next level with a reality show stint.

"I think it’d be even funnier if me and him done a season of The Ultimate Fighter. That’d be six, seven, eight weeks of pure comedy for the fans." With a twinkle in his eye, Pimblett laid out his ambitions clearly, aiming high within the UFC's competitive hierarchy. "And I’d rather go right in at rank 10 rather than beating rank 15."

But regardless of his preference for Moicano, Pimblett is pragmatic about his next steps: "But, next for me is someone, obviously, hopefully, it’s someone in the top 15. I don’t want to fight down. I want to be trying to fight up, I want to try and get ranked."

So, what do you think? Is the Moicano matchup the fight to watch, or should Pimblett take on Green to climb the rankings faster?