'I Nudge Her': Ethan Hawke Reveals Daughter Maya Hawke Doesn't Give Him Stranger Things Spoilers

Stranger Things is one of the biggest shows in the world right now. The whole world is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the fifth and final season of the show. That includes renowned actor Ethan Hawke as well, who is an admitted geek about the show. But his attempts at gleaning information on the show’s final season from his daughter Maya Hawke seem to be pretty unsuccessful.

Ethan Hawke’s failed attempts at getting Stranger Things spoilers from daughter

Ethan Hawke may be an Oscar nominated actor and a renowned film star, but at home he is just a normal dad. That is clear from his repeated failed attempts at gleaning any new information about the latest season of Stranger Things from his daughter.

Ethan’s daughter, Maya Hawke plays the role of Robin Buckley on the hit Netflix show. She is currently filming for the fifth and final season of the supernatural show in Georgia.

The Moon Knight star is admittedly a big geek about the whole show and is known to regularly pester his daughter about spoilers from the show, though to no avail and Maya is a complete professional and is not willing to divulge any information about the highly anticipated show, even to her own father.

"I nudge her for them and she won't give them up!" the Boyhood actor jokingly told PEOPLE in a recent interview.

According to Maya Hawke, her father won’t be able to keep the secret for too long and would blurt it out in no time, leading her to be professional about the spoilers, even at her own home.

Ethan Hawke on directing daughter Maya Hawke in Wildcats

Ethan Hawke recently turned director in order to direct his daughter in the biopic on the life and work of legendary short story writer, Flannery O’Conner in the 2023 movie Wildcat.

The actor turned director revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that despite their familial connection, the father-daughter duo were extremely professional on the sets. According to him, both of them respect the craft as well as their collaborators so much to let any lapses in judgment which could have led to the derailment of the movie.

The Wildcat was born out of Maya Hawke’s fascination with the legendary writer which led her to acquire the rights to her story and eventually bringing the project to her father. The duo set out to make a movie about a fiery woman’s relationship with her work and herself, a kind of role that is rarely given to female characters and is generally reserved for the classic male characters from the movies of 1970s and 80s.

