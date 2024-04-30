‘Got Swept Because the Offense S**ked’: Fans Mock Kevin Durant as His Last Year’s Tweet on Offense Resurfaces

The Phoenix Suns face a heartening loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves that sent them off from the playoffs.

The Suns faced a turbulent season that culminated in a disappointing first-round playoff exit. With a star-studded lineup featuring the likes of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, the Suns were initially tipped as contenders for the NBA championship.

However, struggles to establish a cohesive identity and consistent leadership came to the forefront, with doubts emerging about the effectiveness of head coach Frank Vogel.

Amidst all the chaos, Kevin Durant came evident of his frustration with the Suns offense and how he was being positioned.

Strangely, one of his tweets from the last year resurfaced on X/Twitter as the team came off a miserable offense and upsetting losses.

Back in July last year, KD tweeted: “Offense wins u championships brother,” replying to a user’s remarks on team sports where offense puts the team in seats and defense wins championships.

A user went hard on the Suns’ champion and wrote:

“Brother they just got swept because the offense s**ked”

Additionally, looking to bite off any piece of the Suns after the loss, fans couldn’t stop and kept on adding their reactions to the post.

Kevin Durant Was Frustrated with Suns Positioning Him

Kevin Durant has expressed deep frustration with his role within the team for the past sometime.

He was particularly upset with how he has been utilized within the offense alongside teammates Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Sources cited in The Athletic report that Durant never felt entirely comfortable with his positioning in Phoenix's offense this season, conveying persistent issues with feeling relegated to the corner far too often and not having the proper designs to play to his strengths, given that the offense was predominantly built around pick-and-rolls.

Additionally, it was highlighted that Durant's frustrations extended to his perceived lack of direct communication and assertiveness in voicing his concerns with Coach Frank Vogel and the coaching staff.

The report also indicated a divergence in viewpoints, with some teammates and individuals close to the organization believing Durant needed to express his concerns more explicitly, thereby shedding light on the underlying complexities affecting his role and dynamics within the team.

