'I Was Literally Dying': Jack Osbourne Reveals How His Body Shut Down After Just Stepping In THIS Liquid

The 38-year-old reality star, Jack Osbourne during the April 23rd episode of The Osbournes Podcast recalled about him being hospitalized with parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne and sister Kelly Osbourne.

Jack Osbourne recalls having a viral disease

Jack said that he got leptospirosis which is a viral infectious disease. He had gone to shoot in a place called Bario in Malaysia and he got really sick after they got out of the jungle since the shoot was about a jungle track. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Leptospirosis can spread to humans through breaks in the skin and mucous membranes (eyes, mouth, nose) from being around urine from an infected rodent.

Furthermore, after Jack left Malaysia, he went on a trip to Finland and started to show symptoms of an illness. He said, 'I got really sick up there… I literally was dying. This wasn't, like, a fake thing.' Then Kelly got into the conversation and said her mom, Sharon was freaked out and started screaming her head off because she was shit worried about Jack's health. Jack continued by saying that five days into this illness his body started to shut down, he was lying on the bed and hadn't eaten anything. He also highlighted that nobody was able to diagnose what had happened to him and then a guy from NHS said that he had understood that Weil's disease.

Kelly’s near-death experience

It seems like Jack wasn’t the only family member to have had a near-death experience. His 39-year-old sister, Kelly also remembered the time she almost died after her brother shot her with a pellet gun accidentally when their parents were in New York where they were filming a 1995 movie, The Jerky Boys. She spoke about how the bullet went straight through her leg and came out from the other. The former Fashion Police co-host shared that the gunshot felt like someone putting a hot poker through her leg fast.

The Osbourne family gained fame in 2002 after they debuted on MTV reality series, The Osbournes, which also got them an Emmy Award for Outstanding Nonfiction Program (Reality). The family launched their podcast with 20 episodes in the first season in 2018 but the project went on a hiatus until September last year. The Osbournes announced they would return to the studio for the 2nd instalment of the show.

