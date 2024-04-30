Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Extends His Stay With Kansas City Chiefs; DETAILS Inside

Travis Kelce played a key role in the Kansas City Chiefs' second consecutive Super Bowl win. The tight end paired with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to help the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. The game went to overtime, and the Chiefs clinched the trophy in the final moments.

Kelce’s Career With the Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs selected Travis Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. He has made it to the Pro Bowl every time since 2015. In his 12-year-long career, he has recorded 907 receptions, 11,328 receiving yards, and 74 touchdowns.

The Chiefs have played four Super Bowl games in the past five seasons winning three of those. The tight end would like to add more to the list and end his career on a high.

Travis Kelce’s Contract Extension and Mahomes’ Reaction

On Monday, April 29, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that Kelce has signed a new two-year contract extension. This deal makes him the highest-paid tight end in the league. Darren Waller earns $17 million every season, but Kelce’s deal would earn him $34.3 million in a two-year span. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Rumors were building about Kelce’s retirement as he was not at his best in the last season. He talked about how his surgeries had impacted his game. Fans were thinking that Kelce would leave in 2025, but the Chiefs had other plans.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift ‘Significant Other' at Patrick Mahomes' charity Gala

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes took no time to react to the extension news. He took it to X, formerly Twitter, and congratulated Kelce for the extension. He also reminded fans that he has said that he’ll never let Kelce leave. The Chiefs are aware of their tight end’s health, and that’s why they have drafted some wide receivers this season. They will be able to give the 3-time Super Bowl champion some break.

Advertisement

Kelce is dating and enjoying his life with Taylor Swift in the offseason. The couple was recently spotted at the Mahomes Foundation’s charity event. Kelce desires to do a 3-peat with the Chiefs this season.