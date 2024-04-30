‘I'd Like To Apologize': Selena Quintanilla-Perez's Brother A.B. Quintanilla Reveals Why He Lashed Out Onstage

Trigger warning: this article contains mentions of murder and death.

Late Tejano icon, Selena Quintanilla-Perez’s brother recently lashed out at a crowd during his performance at the Tejano Explosion 2024 in Texas on Saturday night, April 27. A day later, A.B. Quintanilla was struck with the realization of his misdemeanor and apologized to fans by sharing a now-deleted video on Instagram.

The 60-year-old musician explained the reason behind his sudden outburst on stage on Sunday, April 28. Quintanilla was disturbed by a cancer scare that put him off some prescribed medications for his mental health issues, which ultimately influenced the heated exchange with fans.

A.B. Quintanilla apologizes to his fans for angry outburst

A.B. Quintanilla, who once rocked the stage with Grammy-winning singer and sister, Selena, found himself amid a crisis following his performance in San Antonio, Texas. The Tejano musician was headlining the Tejano Explosion with his act, A.B. Quintanilla Y Los Kumbia Kings All Starz this weekend when he was left unimpressed by the crowd’s enthusiasm, frustrated rather.

However, Quintanilla tried to make up for his unjustified behavior the very next day. He apologized to fans in a now-deleted Instagram video saying, "to all the people that were there...for my words, my actions, what I said." "From the bottom of my heart, I'd like to apologize to everybody," he said around the end.

Simultaneously, he spoke of sharing something “personal” with his fans, even though “normally” he doesn’t “when it comes to health matters.” “But in this situation, I feel I need to address last night,” the songwriter, who recently performed at the Latin American Music Awards, noted.

As per his message, Quintanilla was disturbed by a cancer scare he received three weeks before the performance. In addition to a biopsy, he was also advised to cut off his prescribed medications for bipolar disorder and OCD/ADD/PSTD. The Como La Flor musician added, “I’m on the spectrum basically… when not taking medications, things that happen like last night on San Antonio onstage, it’s the scariest thing because your brain just goes crazy, you break basically, and I broke last night.” He concluded by saying that he doesn’t “mean” and “feel in my heart” the things he said.

Quintanilla claimed that he was diagnosed with mental issues after Selena’s murder. She was shot dead by a former business associate, Yolanda Saldívar, in Corpus Christi, Texas, on March 31, 1995.

What did A.B. Quintanilla say to the fans at Tejano Explosion?

Footage of the musician chiding the audience for not participating enough went viral on social media after a TikTok user identified as Maria Perez shared it on the internet, per San Antonio Express-News. “(It’s) like somebody put a gun to your head and forced you to be here tonight,” Quintanilla mocked during his final concert at the week-long musical event

Quintanilla’s outburst didn’t end there. He further berated the fans condemning them for not clapping, raising their hands in joy, or showing happiness. The musician threatened, “I’ll take my music somewhere else.” Later, he compared crowds in Las Vegas to his hometown in San Antonio and vowed this would be his last stint at the event.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

