'I'm Completely Floored': Taylor Swift Reacts To Tortured Poets Department's Massive Reception

Once again, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has wowed fans with The Tortured Poets Department. This new album has taken the music world by storm, reaching the top of the Billboard 200 chart. Let’s explore why this album has everyone talking and how Taylor Swift’s reacting to all the love.

A historic debut moment for Swift

Taylor Swift was amazed by how well her album did. Her current record, The Department of Distressed Poets debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Taylor was excited and grateful so she went on social media to express this.

With an impressive 2.61 million equivalent album units sold in its first week, Swift not only earned her 14th No. 1 album but also achieved the largest streaming week ever.

Swift’s reaction to this incredible achievement

Taylor Swift reflected on how much love her new record has received from her fans. She took it to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown to this album.” She expressed her gratitude to all her listeners for welcoming Tortured Poets into her life. “2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.”

Celebrities also loved Swift’s latest album

Taylor Swift’s latest album is much loved by her fans and so do her famous friends who keep showing support as well. Ice Spice, who collaborated with Swift on the Karma remix, shared an Instagram story blasting the album. Even Sophie Turner, known for her role in Game of Thrones, expressed love for the song, Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

Flavor Flav, the American DJ and rapper tweeted, “The best art comes from tough times and sadness… the album is full of raw emotions, and Taylor really pours her heart out. It makes me want to give a good punch to anyone who made her sad… but Taylor and her music do it even better.”

Josh Gad, the popular American actor, also couldn’t contain his excitement for Taylor Swift’s latest album either. He took to Instagram to share his love, saying, “Dammit! The girls and I can’t even get past the first song because we are replaying it, it’s so dammn good.” And, Gracy Abrams, who’s touring with Swift, shared a snapshot of her jamming to The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

Swift is equally excited for The Eras Tour

As Taylor Swift gets ready to go on her upcoming Eras Tour, fans are buzzing with excitement for what’s coming up. She’ll be touring across Europe, performing at various locations. Plus, there’s a chance that she might sing some songs from her new album during the shows.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the day when they can see Swift performing live. And guess what? Swift is equally excited to perform at The Eras Tour. After the incredible response to her latest album, she tweeted, “I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough 🤍”

