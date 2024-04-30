Dallas Cowboys Help Dak Prescott Reunite With Ezekiel Elliott; RB Agrees Contract Terms, Pending Physical

The Dallas Cowboys have granted Dak Prescott’s deep desire. They are set to re-sign their former running back, Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys’ GM said the team is in talks with their former RB. The 3-time Pro Bowl selection would reunite with his best friend, Prescott. The two parties have a verbal agreement and will finalize the signing soon.

Elliott’s NFL career and bond with Prescott

The 28-year-old joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2016, the same year as Dak Prescott. In their first season together, the Cowboys had a 13-3 record. Elliott topped the charts in rushing with 1631 yards. The RB and QB duo helped the Cowboys to win three divisional championships. They played alongside each other till 2022.

Elliott then moved to the New England Patriots, after which his performance declined. Prescott also struggled with other RBs in 2023 but still managed to carry the Cowboys to playoffs, where they lost to the Green Bay Packers.

Ezekiel Elliott’s return and Prescott’s role in the deal

The Cowboys' GM, Jerry Jones, kept a close eye on Elliott even after his departure. He said the former Cowboys RB played well in the later half of the season with the Patriots. The Cowboys failed to land a running back in the 2024 NFL draft, and Jones has solved their problems with this deal.

The Ohio State Buckeyes product had a meeting with the Cowboys management but couldn’t complete the deal. The contract terms have been agreed, and he will return for a physical in the coming days.

Even though it hasn’t been said, Prescott surely had a say in the deal. He refers to Zeke as his little brother and best friend. It would be a treat to the eyes to witness this dazzling duo running it back for the Cowboys again. Will they manage to bring the glory to Dallas? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.