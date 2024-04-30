Michigan Wolverines Breaks the Record for Most Draft Picks From a Single School in the 2024 NFL Draft

The three-day 2024 NFL draft, which saw a record-breaking 700,000 crowd in attendance, is over. Teams are stacked, and many youngsters have entered a new world.

Caleb Williams was the number one overall pick in the draft. He will represent the Chicago Bears in the 2024-25 season. The Michigan Wolverines were right on the money, as their school received the most draft pick selections in history.

Michigan’s Drafted Players

The Wolverines' star was quarterback JJ McCarthy, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round as the 10th overall pick. Kris Jenkins and Mike Sainristil were drafted in the second round as the 49th and 50th picks, respectively. Jenkins will play for the Cincinnati Bengals, while Sainristil will represent the Washington Commanders.

In round 3 of the 2024 draft, the Los Angeles Rams drafted Blake Corum as the 83rd pick. Roman Wilson was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 84th, and Zack Zintrer joined the Cleveland Brown as the 85th pick. AJ Barner, Jaylen Harrell, Michael Barrett, Trevor Keegan, LaDarius Henderson, and Cornelius Johnson were the others to get picked in the draft.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Reason Behind Wolverins’ Success

The Michigan Wolverines were expected to have the most draft picks in this year’s draft. They were unbeaten this season, maintaining a perfect 15-0 record. Their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, even tattooed the letter ‘M’ and their season record ‘15-0’ under his right shoulder, as promised.

Also Read: Jim Harbaugh Flexes Michigan Wolverines’ Undefeated Season With a Tattoo

The Wolverines didn’t see many of their passers make it to the NFL, but their wide receivers hit the jackpot. The defensive line didn’t disappoint either, taking their total draft pick selection to 13.

The Michigan Wolverines will start fresh this season as their coach, Jim Harbaugh, has taken command of the NFL side Los Angeles Chargers.