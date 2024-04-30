Mat Ishbia ‘Has No Idea What He’s Doing’ With Team, Suns Sources Say ‘It’s Like Looney Tunes’: Report

The Phoenix Suns have already been dealing with a lot of criticism after facing a playoff sweep but as the latest source revealed about the team owner, Mat Ishbia, the water got bitter than ever for them.

Per say Hoops Wire, there is turbulent management going inside of the three-time conference title holders.

The source said, “It’s like looney tunes around here.It’s felt unstable since (Ishbia) arrived. He’s a good guy and everything, I think, but he’s just very involved.”

“I’d venture to say he has no idea what he’s doing when it comes to basketball,” the source added.

The source, acknowledging the fact that despite Ishbia playing college basketball for Michigan state, he is seemingly ‘too involved’ in the decisions. The insider went on to say that he is primarily involved in making a lot of big decisions.

Also Read: NBA Insider Points at Suns' Offense as Kevin Durant 'Never Felt Comfortable' Playing Along Booker and Beal

Suns Coach Frank Vogel Lauds Full Support From the Owner

Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel expressed his confidence in his position as he stated that he has the "full support" of Suns owner Mat Ishbia. Prior to their Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Vogel conveyed his certainty about returning next season, despite the team underperforming in his first season.

Before the Game 4 against the Timberwolves, Vogel said, "I've got full support of (Suns owner Mat) Ishbia."

However, the Suns, home to talents like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, have faced significant challenges, including a six-game losing streak in the playoffs, marking their longest in franchise history.

Vogel's five-year deal signed in June 2023 and the acquisitions of Durant and Beal under Ishbia's ownership showcase the considerable changes within the team, emphasizing the expectations and pressures enshrouding Vogel's leadership.

The high-stakes acquisitions of Durant and Beal have left the Suns in a precarious position regarding their future, as they have sacrificed a substantial number of future draft picks and find themselves subject to significant luxury tax restrictions.

Vogel's leadership will be closely scrutinized in the wake of the Suns' disappointing playoff exit, and the team faces formidable challenges in addressing critical issues, such as the absence of a true starting point guard and the constrained depth of their bench.

