10 Best Juices for Hair Growth to Get Healthy And Long Locks

Your dream of getting long, luscious locks can come true by sipping on a glass of freshly juiced fruits and vegetables. So, here are 10 tasty and effective juices for hair growth that can give your hair the care it requires. These delicious and nutritious concoctions are packed with essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help your hair become stronger, shinier, and more vibrant.

If you are someone who is not a huge fan of certain juices, worry not! In our guide, we have also included a variety of juices that can be topically applied to help you achieve the hair of your dreams without punishing your taste buds. From strengthening your strands to promoting a healthy scalp, these juices offer a holistic approach to achieving the hair you've always wanted. We are determined to help you achieve enviable locks, so let us get started on our journey to unveil the magic of simple homemade juices.

How Do Fruit Juices Benefit Hair Regrowth?

Yes, juices contain the essential nutrients that are present in fruits and vegetables, along with which they also provide hydration. When applied topically, they can help nourish and promote overall scalp health, too. Here are the top 7 ways in which juicing either directly or indirectly helps hair growth:

1. Nutrient Supply

Hair growth can be divided into three phases — anagen, catagen, and telogen. Anagen is when the hair elongates from the follicle (1) . Juices, particularly those made from fruits and vegetables like spinach, kale, carrots, and citrus fruits, are rich in vitamins and minerals essential for this phase of hair growth. These nutrients include vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, iron, and biotin, which play key roles in promoting blood and nutrient supply to the scalp, thus helping in improving hair health and regrowth (1) .

2. Hydration

Proper hydration is crucial for a healthy scalp and hair, as dehydrated skin leads to decreased blood flow, which in turn leads to nutrient deficiencies (2) . Juices, especially those with a high water content like cucumber juice, aloe vera juices, and coconut water, help maintain scalp moisture, preventing dryness and flakiness that can lead to brittle hair or thinning of hair.

3. Antioxidant Properties

Oxidative stress, aging, and scalp issues can impact scalp health and hair growth directly (2) . Therefore, consuming or applying certain juices that are packed with antioxidants that combat oxidative stress and free radicals may benefit your hair's health and growth. Juices made with oranges, pomegranates, etc. may help prevent oxidative damage to the hair shaft and prevent hair fall and breakage. Antioxidants further protect hair follicles, promoting a conducive environment for newer hair growth (2) .

4. Improved Blood Circulation

The most important factor that enhances anagen and helps the scalp carry out other phases of hair growth, which are maturation and maintenance is healthy blood circulation (3) . Some juices, like beetroot and ginger juice, can contribute to enhancing blood circulation. Improved blood flow to the scalp ensures that hair follicles receive an adequate supply of oxygen and nutrients, stimulating hair regrowth (3) .

5. Boost Scalp Health

A healthy scalp directly helps in the natural growth and retention of hair. Juices such as aloe vera juice and ginger juice are known to soothe and nourish the scalp. Therefore, these juices may provide the ideal conditions for hair follicles to regenerate and promote hair growth (2) .

6. Collagen Production

Vitamin C plays a vital role in enhancing hair growth and appearance. One of the ways it impacts hair health is by inducing the proliferation of an important connective tissue called collagen. Collagen is essential for strengthening hair strands and promoting hair growth. Therefore, consuming juices rich in vitamin C, such as citrus juices, may stimulate collagen production (4) .

7. Prevent Hair Loss

Hair loss is induced by various factors. One primary reason for hair fall, especially in women, is an iron deficiency or anemia. Juices with iron-rich ingredients like spinach and beetroot can help combat anemia (5) . Thus, these juices may indirectly support hair regrowth by addressing underlying causes of hair loss.

10 Most Nutritious Juices for Hair Growth

Here are 10 juices that can promote hair growth and overall hair health when incorporated into a balanced diet:

1. Carrot Juice

Carrot is a rich source of beta-carotene and E, which are essential nutrients required for maintaining hair health. Beta-carotene is the precursor of vitamin A, which is converted into an active compound by our body. Vitamin A is essential in fighting free radical damage, increasing cell growth in the hair follicles, and maintaining color and luster by promoting melanocyte growth (6) . According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, vitamin E is a potent antioxidant that can help in promoting a healthy scalp (7) . Therefore, consuming carrot juice may help in preventing hair follicle damage and hair loss.

Preparation:

Begin by peeling the carrot and chopping it into smaller sections. Add the carrot pieces, half a cup of water, along with a few drops of lemon juice, some mint leaves, and a pinch of salt into a blender. Blend all the ingredients until they form a smooth mixture. You can now savor your freshly prepared drink!

2. Spinach Juice

Spinach is an excellent source of iron and vitamins A and C. Iron is a major component of our blood, which ensures the healthy circulation of nutrients to different cells, including follicular tissues present in our scalp (5) . The Vitamin A in spinach juice supports hair follicles and reduces hair loss (6) . Vitamin C induces hair growth by stimulating the growth of human follicular cells and supporting early conversion from a telogen phase to an anagen phase, thus promoting the elongation of hair shafts in the hair follicles (8) .

Preparation:

Take 10-15 spinach leaves Add them to a blender along with a cup of water. Additionally, add cucumber and 3-4 mint leaves to make it tastier.

3. Kale Juice

Packed with vitamins A, C, and K, folate, iron, and antioxidants like beta-carotene and flavonoids, kale juice promotes healthy and strong hair growth. Vitamin C aids in collagen production, which in turn increases strength and prevents breakage of hair, and its antioxidant properties protect the follicular cells from free-radical damage (4) . Iron and folate are other crucial hair-strengthening and growth-promoting nutrients that ensure increased oxygen and nutrient delivery to the scalp, preventing hair thinning and fall (5) . Additionally, kale consists primarily of water, which helps prevent hair thinning and dryness.

Preparation:

Take 2-3 cups of fresh kale leaves Tear or chop the kale into smaller pieces to easily process them in a juicer. Additionally, you may add chopped apples, pears, or lime juice to enhance its taste. Pour the freshly made kale juice into a glass and drink it immediately.

4. Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera is loaded with vitamins, fatty acids, and amino acids A, B12, C, and E. These play an important role in strengthening and protecting the hair. It also contains enzymes that nourish the scalp and promote hair growth by breaking down fats, producing natural oils in your scalp. Furthermore, it actively hydrates the follicle and scalp, relieving conditions such as itchiness, scaliness, and dandruff, which is indirectly related to hair growth (9) . Therefore, consuming or applying aloe juice topically may be beneficial for restoring hydration, shine, and overall hair health.

Preparation:

Take one or two aloe vera leaves. Clean it properly and keep it in an upright position for half an hour to get rid of the yellow substance. Peel the leaf and extract the transparent jelly substance. For consumption: Blend it in along with cucumbers and mint leaves. For application: Take a hair dye brush and apply it on the roots and the lengths of the hair.

5. Cucumber Juice

Cucumber, a fruit abundant in antioxidants, offers a significant surge of moisture and nourishment to the scalp, which, in turn, stimulates accelerated hair growth. Cucumber contains vitamin A, which plays a vital role in supporting the skin glands on the scalp, enabling them to produce sebum. This natural oil, sebum, serves as a lasting moisturizer for the scalp, helping to maintain optimal hydration levels over an extended period. It also provides silica for improved hair strength and elasticity (10) . Therefore, cucumber juice indirectly helps in healthier hair growth by increasing nourishment and strength.

Preparation:

Peel and chop one cucumber. Add this to a blender along with some salt to taste Blend it and relish your refreshing cucumber juice.

6. Beetroot Juice

Beetroot is known for its high quantity of iron and antioxidants, which are responsible for enhancing blood circulation to the scalp and combating excessive hair loss (2) , (5) . Thus, beetroot juice is a great supplement for supporting hair growth.

Preparation:

Take half of a beetroot and chop it into 4-5 pieces. Add them to a blender along with some lemon juice or mint leaves. Blend it until smooth and drink it immediately.

7. Citrus Juice (Orange, Lemon, Grapefruit)

Citrus fruits are loaded with vitamin C, an essential component for healthy hair, as it boosts collagen production. Vitamin C is also helpful for enhanced hair growth as it promotes faster conversion of telogen to anagen (8) . Citrus fruits also contain a component called limonin, which plays a similar role as vitamin C, wherein it induces the anagen or growth phase in hair (11) .

Preparation:

Take 1-2 numbers of your favorite citrus fruits such as orange, grapefruit, etc. Peel it and chop it in two halves. Blend it with some mint leaves and a pinch of salt to taste.

8. Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranates have essential vitamins like vitamins C, K, and B that internally nourish your hair. Vitamin C, present in it, encourages the production of collagen, which strengthens the hair's structure and reduces the risk of breakage. Pomegranates are also a rich source of antioxidants, particularly polyphenols, which shield hair follicles from oxidative stress. Additionally, they have a natural capacity to improve blood circulation, ensuring that crucial nutrients and oxygen are efficiently supplied to hair follicles (12) .

Preparation:

Cut the pomegranate and extract its seeds. Transfer the pomegranate seeds to a blender or juicer. Blend or juice the seeds until you have a thick, pulpy mixture. Pour the blended pomegranate mixture through the strainer or cheesecloth to separate the juice from the pulp. Use a spoon to gently press and extract the juice. Your fresh pomegranate juice is now ready to enjoy!

9. Kiwi Juice

Kiwi is a reservoir of Vitamins C and E, which are antioxidants in nature. They can help fight hair loss by preventing cell damage caused by free radicals and environmental factors. It is also a powerhouse of minerals like zinc, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are essential in promoting better blood circulation, thus leading to stronger hair. Minerals like zinc are especially effective against skin issues such as fungal growth, itching, redness, etc. Therefore, kiwi juice helps in fortifying the scalp against dandruff and other infections that may lead to hair loss (13) .

Preparation:

Take 2 kiwis and slice them in halves (peeling is optional).

Transfer the peeled or halved kiwis to a blender or food processor. Blend the kiwis until they turn into a smooth puree. If you like thick juices, then you may drink them as it is, or extract the juice by running the puree through a sieve or cheesecloth for a runnier consistency.

10. Coconut Juice

Coconut water is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes, which help nourish the scalp and hair follicles. It contains potassium, which enhances blood circulation to the scalp, delivering vital nutrients to the hair roots. Additionally, coconut juice's hydrating properties prevent dryness and flakiness, reducing the risk of hair breakage (15) . Therefore, regular consumption may lead to a hydrated scalp and strong, shiny hair.

Conclusion

Juices of fresh fruits and vegetables are excellent for maintaining the overall health and wellness of our bodies. Here, we have specifically discussed juices for hair growth to discover the benefits a glass of fresh juice may offer. Your hair suffers from a lot of issues that may impact its growth. These issues can be internal, like lack of nutrients, infection, lower blood circulation, etc., or external, like pollution, products, environment, etc. So, whether you wish to directly address these issues to strengthen, protect, or cleanse your hair or to enhance the appearance of your hair, these juices may be the right solution. While cucumber, aloe vera, and coconut juices offer hydration and strengthen your strands, citrus, kiwi, kale, and pomegranate juices offer antioxidants that protect your hair and offer shine and health. So, grab a glass of this tasty elixir and witness the changes they may bring to your hair

