Who Are Anthony Edwards' Parents? Is He Related to Michael Jordan?

In an energetic start to his career, Anthony Edwards is already drawing comparisons to the likes of Michael Jordan, an undisputed basketball icon.

Edwards, however, still has a long way to go to match the plethora of achievements associated with the legendary Chicago Bulls player.

There is often curiosity surrounding Anthony Edwards' family background, particularly speculations on whether Michael Jordan might be his biological father. This article aims to answer some of those questions.

Who Are Anthony Edwards' Biological Parents?

Roger Caruth and Chrisha Yvette Edwards are the real parents of Anthony Edwards.

Raised as the youngest of three siblings, Anthony shared a tender bond with his mother and family. However, tragedy struck when he was in eighth grade - his mother succumbed to cancer. Sitting at just 43, Chrisha Yvette Edwards breathed her last on January 5, 2015.

Eight months later, fate delivered another crushing blow as he lost his grandmother to cancer. Now, Edwards pays tribute to his mother and grandmother by donning the No. 5 jersey, a nod to the date when both of these important figures in his life passed away. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Anthony's father, Roger Caruth, is no longer in the picture. It was Yvette, with the assistance of their supportive grandmother Shirley, a former post office employee, who raised Edwards and his two siblings.

It is interesting to note that it was Roger who gave Edwards his well-known alias 'Ant-Man', leading to a lucrative deal with Adidas and Marvel.

Following the loss of his mother and grandmother, Edwards' older siblings, Antoine and Antoinette, have become his pillars of support. The trio also had another sibling, Arielle, who unfortunately passed away at a young age.

ALSO READ: What Are Michael Jordan’s Playoff Records? Are They Better Than LeBron James?

Are Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan Related? Exploring Their Similarities

Michael Jordan isn't related to Anthony Edwards. Their game similarities rest on their matching athleticism, scoring proficiency, and game passion, not on a family connection.

Analysts are already likening Edwards to basketball powerhouses like Michael Jordan. Timberwolves legend, Kevin Garnett, is one who's lauded his skills and potential.

When Jordan was a rookie at 21, he managed an amazing 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 2.4 steals on average. Edwards, only in his fourth season, is closely catching up, averaging 26.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds.

Michael Jordan affirms that there are resemblances between their play styles. Co-host of 'First Things First,' Chris Broussard recently commented.

“Their game similarities are clear. Anthony Edwards could arguably be the best player in America and potentially the league's face, at least for American players... but he surely won't join the Greatest of All Time debate.

Still, style-wise, I consulted the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan, who agreed on the stylistic parallel between them. If Jordan acknowledges it, it's undeniable!”

Despite this, the likenesses acknowledged by Jordan are merely the shared athletic and competitive characteristics of two basketball elites from differing eras.

There's no proof of them being related or having any direct connections apart from these stylistic parallelisms.

ALSO READ: Are LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana Together Exploring Charlotte Hornets Superstar Relationship?