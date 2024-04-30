Babil Khan reveals THIS Bollywood director was among few who made Irrfan Khan laugh in end; shares his teachings

Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, has followed in his late father's footsteps and entered the glamour industry. He has been creating a place for himself in the industry with his remarkable performances. Well, the young actor often shares unseen pictures of his father and shares about him.

It was the Angrezi Medium actor’s death anniversary recently, and Babil took to Instagram and shared about his late father’s teachings with his fans and followers. He dropped several posts along with some unseen moments of the late actor.

Babil Khan shares Irrfan Khan’s moments with Homi Adajania

In his first post, Babil Khan shared 3 pictures of Irrfan Khan and Homi Adajania. The pictures seem to be from the sets of the actor’s last film, Angrezi Medium. The three pictures have captured the candid moments of the actor-director duo on the sets.

Sharing these pictures Babil wrote about one of Irrfan's teachings. He mentioned that his baba taught him that friendship is the great equalizer of pride. "no formidable demon of superbia can survive the piercing love of a true friendship." The Railway Men actor also admitted that there were very few people in the end who could make the Piku star happy, and Homi was one of them. He shared that, according to his father, laughter is 'the greatest gift of all.'

In his next post too, Babil shared several pictures of Irrfan from the sets of Angrezi Medium and one picture of him with the actor. In this post, he has mentioned, “Laughter is precisely the soul of all existence.” He also stated that our job is not to succeed but to live, so we should stop trying to achieve and start trying to celebrate the joy of what we love doing.

Babil Khan’s work front

Babil Khan was recently seen in Shiv Rawail’s historical drama TV miniseries The Railway Men with R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Juhi Chawla Mehta, and many others. Currently, he is filming for Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film titled The Umesh Chronicles with Amitabh Bachchan.

