Mufasa The Lion King: Disney's Live-Action Prequel Movie Gets First Look; When Is The Trailer Coming Out?

Get ready to return to the majestic world of the Lion King as Disney unveils a new prequel film, Mufasa: The Lion King. Five years after the roaring success of The Lion King remake, fans are in for a treat with the announcement of Mufasa: The Lion King.

Directed by the talented Barry Jenkins, this movie explores the early life of Mufasa, a cherished character from Disney’s iconic tale. Here’s a sneak peek into what awaits in this highly awaited cinematic film.

Introducing Mufasa: The Lion King prequel

Good Morning America recently teased fans with an exclusive image from Mufasa: The Lion King and announced the trailer’s release. The clip showcases a young cub leaping from a tree. Fans can catch the first look on Monday morning. Yes, you read that right, today GMA will debut the official trailer, offering audiences their first peek. While some footage was shown at CinemaCon 2024, this will be the first time everyone gets to see it. The movie, Mufasa: The Lion King will be released on December 20th, 2024.

Five years after The Lion King remake wowed audiences, Disney is back with a new story that goes back in time to explore Mufasa and Scar's early lives. Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. take on the roles of younger lions, bringing a fresh perspective. They replace James Earl Jones, who was Mufasa in the original 1994 animated movie and its remake, and Jeremy Irons and Chiwetel Ejiofor who played the role of Scar.

More about the upcoming prequel

Mufasa: The Lion King is directed by Barry Jenkins, written by Jeff Nathanson, and made by Walt Disney Pictures and Pastel Productions. It’s a prequel to the 2019 The Lion King remake. It tells the story of how Mufasa became the king of the Pride Lands. The movie takes us back to the African savanna. There Rafiki tells Kiara, who is Simba and Nala’s daughter, about her grandfather Mufasa’s journey. Timon and Pumbaa the incredible duo, also join in with their fun commentary.

Director Barry Jenkins, known for his incredible work on Moonlight and If Beatle Street Could Talk, expressed his connection to the Lion King characters. He said he has a deep connection to these characters from his own childhood. In an interview with Variety, he said, “I grew up with these characters, they mean so much to me.” Jenkins also emphasized how their journey to greatness resonates with many, making this project particularly meaningful for him.

During the same interview, Jenkins praised the work of writer Jeff Nathanson for showing, how kings are not just born, but go through a journey to become who they are. Through the eyes of a young Mufasa, audiences will witness his transformation from an orphaned cub to a noble ruler.

