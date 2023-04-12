Is Multani Mitti Good For Your Hair? Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

For centuries, Fuller’s Earth has been traditionally used in South Asian households as a beauty remedy. Popularly known as multani mitti (clay) in the Urdu language, it has also become a cult-favorite ingredient in cosmetic products today. According to research, one of the biggest benefits of multani mitti is that it is used as a cleanser for both — skin and hair. People hailing from regions like India, Pakistan, and Nepal have actively used multani mitti hair packs and face masks to enhance their beauty (1) . This ingredient is widely used in skincare remedies to combat oily skin, remove blackheads, improve skin complexion, and more (2) . But have you wondered — is multani mitti for hair good? What are its effects on your tresses?

Want to understand and reap the multani mitti benefits through enriching DIY hair masks? We have put together the ultimate beauty guide to everything you ought to know about this nature’s gift.

What are the Benefits of Multani Mitti for Hair?

From absorbing oil from your scalp to making your hair follicles stronger, multani mitti for hair has proven to be effective. Here are five ways in which it might be beneficial for your luscious locks.

It May Absorb Excess Oil

Studies suggest that Fuller’s Earth has been used as an absorbent to bleach oils and drill mud which might be due to its absorption properties (1). According to research and experiments, multani mitti may absorb excess oil from your scalp and hair which might help in preventing greasy hair (3). Hence, this ensures that your mane is clean and healthy.

Prevents Split Ends and Hair Damage

According to anecdotal evidence, multani mitti for hair may be useful in avoiding hair and scalp damage. When used efficiently in a hair mask, this ingredient might help in cleansing your scalp and nourishing it from the roots. This helps to purify the scalp, hydrate your tresses, and eliminate dirt from your mane. Hence, applying multani mitti on your hair might be beneficial in preventing hair damage and unruly split ends.

Might Help in Making Your Hair Healthy

Research states that Fuller’s Earth has a high mineral content comprising elements like iron, magnesium, zinc, and more (2). These natural elements might play an imperative role in maintaining your hair’s overall health like strengthening hair follicles, moisturizing hair strands, and more (4). Hence, regularly incorporating multani mitti hair packs in your daily routine might help in boosting hair growth and nourishment while preventing damage.

Provides Deep Conditioning to Hair and Scalp

For a long time now, multani mitti has been used by humans in beauty remedies for hair and skin. According to research, using this fuller’s earth in DIY hair masks might be a great way to condition your mane. For instance, mixing multani mitti with eggs may combine to make a protein-rich and hydrating hair mask which might deeply condition your hair and scalp (5).

Advertisement

May Help Repair the Damage Caused by Chemical Treatments

Anecdotal evidence has suggested that the benefits of multani mitti may also show on hair that has been chemically treated (straightened, colored, bleached, etc). This magic ingredient might be a natural and organic method to repair and treat the damage caused to your hair due to harsh in-salon treatments. It may help in reviving your hair’s natural texture by making it less frizzy.

The Best Multani Mitti Hair Pack to Try for Your Hair

Now that you know that multani mitti for hair may be beneficial, you might be wondering how to reap its positive effects. By mixing Fuller’s Earth with different natural ingredients, you may create rich DIY hair masks at home which might help in enhancing your tresses. Each hair mask that you might make, may deliver and address a specific type of hair problem. Ahead, we have put together the ultimate beauty edit of all the hair masks that you may try.

Multani Mitti Hair Mask to Straighten Your Hair

Ingredients: one cup of multani mitti and one egg white

Procedure: Combine the multani mitti and egg white in a big bowl. Mix both to make a well-combined, smooth paste. Apply this hair mask to your hair and keep it on for about 5 to 10 minutes. Ensure that you have covered every part of your tresses 一 from roots to your split ends. To enhance the effect, you may comb your hair and let the hair mask stay on for another 10 minutes. In the end, rinse off the hair mask with lukewarm water and dry your hair with a soft towel. This simple hair mask might promise to make your hair smooth, manageable, and straight in appearance.

Why it Works: The cleansing and nourishing properties of Fuller’s Earth may combine with the protein-rich egg whites to create a deep conditioning hair mask (1) , (5) . Together, these ingredients might make your hair smoother and silkier as they might lend your mane the hydration and protein that it may be lacking.

Multani Mitti Hair Mask for Dry Hair

Advertisement

Ingredients: four teaspoons of multani mitti, two tablespoons of honey, juice of half a lemon, and a half cup of plain yogurt

Procedure: Start by mixing all four ingredients in a large bowl. Once a smooth paste is formed, apply the mixture properly to your hair and scalp. To avoid mess and spillage, you may cover your hair with a shower cap. Such multani mitti hair packs might be left on for about 20 minutes as they are organic and natural. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo to rinse off the hair mask. You may follow this routine once or twice a week.

Why it Works: According to experiments on mice, yogurt has been proven to stimulate hair growth and provide conditioning (6) . Honey has hair-smoothing effects and may lock in moisture into your tresses (7) . While on the other hand, lemon juice might help in promoting healthy hair growth (8) . When these ingredients are mixed, they may combine to make a rich hair mask that might nourish your tresses and prevent dryness.

Multani Mitti Hair Mask for Combating Split Ends

Ingredients: three tablespoons of olive oil, one cup of yogurt, and four tablespoons of multani mitti

Procedure: This hair mask might be time-consuming but may promise the best of multani mitti benefits. Begin by massaging your hair with olive oil and leaving it in your hair overnight. The next morning, apply the mixture of multani mitti and yogurt to your hair. You may leave it on for about 20 minutes. Rinse off your tresses with lukewarm water and a mild formula shampoo. Use a soft towel to dry your hair. This hair mask might be applied once a week for elevated results.

Why it Works: Both, multani mitti and yogurt have deep conditioning properties which may nourish and hydrate your hair from the roots to the tips (1) , (6) . According to research, olive oil has an emollient effect which may help to lock in moisture and seal the hair cuticles (9) . Hence, when these ingredients come together to form a hair mask, it might help in preventing split ends in your hair.

Advertisement

Multani Mitti Hair Mask for Fighting Hair Fall

Ingredients: one teaspoon of black pepper powder (for dry hair) or one teaspoon of lemon juice (for oily hair), two tablespoons of multani mitti, two tablespoons of yogurt (for dry hair), or two tablespoons of aloe vera gel (for oily hair)

Procedure: Depending on your hair type (dry or oily), mix the respective ingredients in a large bowl. Once a smooth mixture has formed, apply this paste to your hair and scalp properly from roots to tips. To maintain cleanliness, you may wear a shower cap which might help avoid mess. You may leave this hair mask on your hair for about 30 minutes. Once it has dried, wash your hair with a mild formula shampoo and conditioner. As this DIY remedy is completely natural, you may follow this routine thrice a week.

Why it Works: Multani mitti has cleansing properties that might help in keeping your hair and scalp healthy and oil-free (1), (3). According to research, black pepper powder comprises a compound called capsaicin which might help in stimulating your blood flow and hence, encourage hair growth (10), (11). While lemon juice might also help in promoting healthy hair growth (8). When these respective hair type ingredients are mixed with multani mitti and hydrating emollients like yogurt or aloe vera gel, it creates a rich hair pack that might boost hair growth (6), (12).

Conclusion

Also known as Fuller’s Earth, multani mitti has been widely used by humans for centuries. Studies suggest that this popular substance may have cleansing properties which have been an integral element in skin and hair beauty remedies (1). Today it is a cult-favorite skincare hero to combat oily skin, remove blackheads, improve skin complexion, and more (2). While it is great for your skin, you might be wondering about the effectiveness of multani mitti for hair. Here’s your cue.

The benefits of multani mitti for your hair might impress you. From absorbing excess oil from your hair and scalp, preventing split ends, to providing deep conditioning to your tresses — its beauty potential is untapped, especially for your hair. But how do you put it to use to enhance your hair’s health? The answer is simple — use multani mitti hair packs! Depending on your hair type (dry or oily) and your hair problem, you may make DIY hair masks at home easily with natural ingredients. Whether you want to fight hair fall or simply straighten your hair naturally, there’s a remedy for each hair problem. All you need to do is mix multani mitti with specific ingredients like yogurt, eggs, black pepper, honey, or more; which may individually cater to your particular hair problem. Hence, the multani mitti benefits for your hair are remarkable as they may help keep your hair healthy and clean naturally and organically.

Advertisement

Sources:

1. Short Communication Multani Mitti -Is it more than a placebo?

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/336868352_Short_Communication_Multani_Mitti_-Is_it_more_than_a_placebo

2. Quantitative analysis of Fuller's Earth using laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy and inductively coupled plasma/optical emission spectroscopy

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31251224/

3. Characterization and Adsorption Behavior of Strontium from Aqueous Solutions onto Chitosan-Fuller’s Earth Beads

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6473388/

4. Influence of Nutrition, Food Supplements and Lifestyle in Hair Disorders

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9650738/

5. The Golden Egg: Nutritional Value, Bioactivities, and Emerging Benefits for Human Health

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6470839/

6. Probiotic Bacteria Induce a ‘Glow of Health’

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3547054/

7. Honey in dermatology and skin care: a review

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24305429/

8. The Role of Vitamins and Minerals in Hair Loss: A Review

Advertisement

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/329628006_The_Role_of_Vitamins_and_Minerals_in_Hair_Loss_A_Review

9. Hair Oils: Indigenous Knowledge Revisited

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9231528/

10. Administration of capsaicin and isoflavone promotes hair growth by increasing insulin-like growth factor-I production in mice and humans with alopecia

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/6266761_Administration_of_capsaicin_and_isoflavone_promotes_hair_growth_by_increasing_insulin-like_growth_factor-I_production_in_mice_and_humans_with_alopecia

11. Similarities and differences in the currents activated by capsaicin, piperine, and zingerone in rat trigeminal ganglion cells

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8890298/

12. ALOE VERA: A SHORT REVIEW

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2763764/

ALSO READ: What Causes White Hair and How Do You Combat it?