ADOR’s CEO is holding an emergency press conference to address the conflict with HYBE. The feud between the two companies has arose ever since the news rolled out that CEO Min Hee Jin has been planning to take over the management of ADOR and subsequently leave HYBE along with NewJeans. Thereafter, HYBE conducted an internal audit of ADOR and all of its officials involved in the situation. Moreover, they also sent a letter to Min Hee Jin to step down from the CEO position.

Earlier today, HYBE revealed the results of the audit that was conducted, and they determined that Min Hee Jin was indeed planning to attack HYBE. She had directed the officials to put pressure on HYBE to sell the stocks that they hold in ADOR. HYBE announced that they will be taking legal action for breach of trust and also for professional malpractice.

ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin reveals explosive chat with HYBE's chairman

To address the accusations made by HYBE, CEO Min Hee Jin announced that she would be holding an urgent press conference. One of the biggest revelations in the conference is that HYBE's Bang Si Hyuk asked Min Hee Jin to 'stomp' on aespa. She releases a screenshot of the Kakaotalk chat with Bang PD from 2021, where he explicitly asks her if she could surpass the K-pop girl group aespa's popularity with her work. He possibly indicated to help NewJeans become more popular than aespa, who enjoyed tremendous commercial success.

The chat is especially explosive and interesting because of Min Hee Jin’s long past with SM Entertainment, the company that formed aespa. She served as the art director for many years under SM Entertainment, and it is safe to say that she might have many trade secrets under her sleeves, which makes her exceptionally valuable in the industry. In 2019, she joined HYBE Corporation and oversaw the company's rebranding.

More about HYBE and ADOR's feud

Despite all the allegations by HYBE, Min Hee Jin has denied the allegations and said that she has no intentions of taking management rights away from the parent company. HYBE has 80 percent stakes in ADOR, and Min Hee Jin has 18 percent, which makes it impossible for her to take over and will require HYBE's permission to do so. Additionally, she mentions that the main issue is about BELIFT LAB copying the concepts from NewJeans for their newly formed girl group, ILLIT.