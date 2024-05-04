Srikanth actress Alaya F spills beans about not being 'treated nicely' on sets of 'some films'; 'You have to fend for yourself'

Actress Alaya F stepped into the Indian film industry in 2020. But despite being born into a film family, the actress has had her fair share of struggles.

In an interview, the youngster shared that she was treated differently from her male counterpart and had not-so-pleasant experiences on set. Read on!

Alaya F talks about feeling hostile on a film set

When Alaya F was in a conversation with Puja Talvar on her YouTube channel, the actress opened up about working on some films in which she had ‘awful experiences’ on set.

“You are working with people who just don't care about you. They don't really have your best interest at heart. You have to fend for yourself and handle situations in which you are not treated nicely,” she shared, adding that it was the biggest shock for her as it happened after she had been associated with the industry for a while.

The Jawaani Jaaneman debutant further added, "Realizing that it was also a part of the job did not feel very nice. When you work on a film, you really want it to be a safe, happy, productive environment. So, when that environment feels hostile, I initially found it hard to adapt to that because I didn't see it coming," she stated, adding that she now knows how to handle that.

Alaya F on gender bias in the industry

During the candid chat, the Freddy actress also revealed that there is a big difference in the way men and women are treated in the film industry. “There are some wonderful sets I have been on, and there are some not-so-wonderful sets also. There is still a long way to go (in terms of gender equality),” she opined, adding that the instances she had on sets were also experienced by several other female actors.

When asked what change she would see in the industry happen immediately as a female actor, she said, “I just want the same respect given. For me, it’s when basic respect isn’t given,” she said adding that there are times when an actor is called early despite the other actor arriving to the set nearly 4 hours after.

On the work front, Alaya will soon be seen in Srikanth along with Rajkummar Rao.

