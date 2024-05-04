PICS: Virat Kohli's six leaves Anushka Sharma stunned during RCB vs GT IPL match; fans react

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are cherished as one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. Their joy blossomed with the birth of their daughter, Vamika, and amplified with the arrival of their second child, Akaay.

Amidst Virat's stellar performance in the ongoing IPL season, Anushka, the supportive wife, graced the RCB vs GT match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday to cheer him on. Fans were ecstatic to see her presence, marking her first appearance this IPL season.

Anushka Sharma radiates pride as she watches Virat Kohli's brilliant batting performance

During the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, Virat Kohli showcased exceptional batting skills. In a heartwarming display of support, Anushka Sharma was present at the stadium, cheering him on with enthusiasm.

Her radiant happiness and adorable reactions, especially when Virat hit sixes and nearly survived a run-out, quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of netizens who flooded social media with love and appreciation for the couple.

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma enjoys birthday dinner with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s heartfelt birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shared a special post on Instagram on the occasion of his wife Anushka Sharma’s birthday. Sharing some stunning pictures of the actress as well as their photos together, Virat penned, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much.”

Anushka also received a lot of love and affection from her friends and colleagues in the film industry. Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, and others sent her warm wishes.

