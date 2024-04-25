ADOR's Min Hee Jin admits to consulting shaman about BTS for NewJeans' activities and promotions

All eyes were on ADOR and HYBE as Min Hee Jin called for a press conference on April 25. The CEO responded to the allegations against her by HYBE. She also responded to reports claiming that she consulted with a shaman for making management decisions. She admitted that she and the shaman are acquaintances and also that she had consulted regarding BTS. Here is what Min Hee Jin stated.

Min Hee Jin confirms that she consulted shaman and asked about BTS

On April 25, ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin held a press conference clarifying her side of the HYBE versus ADOR feud. She admitted knowing the said shaman and said that went to a psychiatrist because of HYBE, and so she went to the shaman to know if she was going to be okay. She also revealed that she did ask the shaman about BTS' military plans as she was curious how things would turn out.

She mentioned that they had to plan the steps if the company's ace were going for the military or not. Min Hee Jin clarified that it might seem strange to ask about BTS but at that point in time she thought about her artists, NewJeans, and believed it was a good opportunity to promote them when BTS were away.

Claims against Min Hee Jin's involvement with shaman on HYBE's press release

Asia Today had reported earlier on April 25 that HYBE claimed that Min Hee Jin consulted with a shaman named Ji Yeong nim 0814 before taking her decisions. Some of the cases that have been alleged are purchasing HYBE stocks, personal office 'cleansing' which was billed toward the company's expenses, hiring employees on the shaman's recommendations, and exposing employee information to the shaman. It was also mentioned that she had asked about BTS' military.

It was also claimed that Min Hee Jin sought advice for the company's name, and trainees and also discussed BTS' military enlistment with the shaman.

