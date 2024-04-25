ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin says ILLIT is 'not the problem’ for 'copying' NewJeans

ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin in the light of recent accusations following HYBE’s statement decided to have a press conference. The press conference began at 3 PM KST and is still currently happening.

CEO Min Hee Jin during her press conference addresses old accusations regarding HYBE’s new girl group ILLIT copying NewJeans.

CEO Min Hee Jin says she does not blame ILLIT but the adults for imitating NewJeans

When HYBE and ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin’s battle caught fire, she was found making a big accusation against ILLIT among other groups copying NewJeans. Today, as she holds an emergency press conference regarding her feud with HYBE, the ADOR CEO is making big accusations and revelations.

During the press conference, covered by various Korean media outlets, CEO Min Hee Jin addressing the plagiarization issue went on to explain that ILLIT was not the problem. She rather blames the adults who made them copy NewJeans. Further, they (HYBE) did not handle the situation at all and just made her the culprit who was in breach of trust (because she chose not to overlook it). She commented on HYBE saying they say they are a multi-label company, but they don't allow her any independence.

As covered by KBS News, CEO Min Hee Jin not once refuted her claim that ILLIT copied NewJeans. She pointed out that they copied the concepts and used the same launch techniques.

CEO Min Hee Jin further said that by imitating someone you let down the initial individuals. If this goes on everyone will become NewJeans. It has a negative influence on not only the group but also investors and shareholders. So, she could not ignore it. She commented that by copying they are crushing NewJeans’ image in the public. The ADOR CEO also said that when she took the issue to HYBE they did not give them any answer.

What more has CEO Min Hee Jin commented on?

In other news, CEO Min Hee Jin accepted that she knows the shaman however pointed out that during a rough time mentally, she approached him for help. She further denied the rumors of her claiming Bang Si Hyuk copied her to create BTS.

