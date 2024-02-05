My ID is Gangnam Beauty, a Korean drama based on a webtoon of the same name that earned global fame on its release. K-pop idol and actor Cha Eun Woo starred in the lead role alongside Im Soo Hyang, who played the protagonist of the story. The romance highlighted the many shortcomings of the society that we live in, and the pressure placed on people to abide by a certain beauty standard stood out from its counterparts.

With the ever-rising fame of the show, the rights for its adaptation were bought by production company GMMTV and announced at its GMMTV23 Diversely Yours event in November 2022.

Beauty Newbie: My Heart Is Not Fake official trailer

Introducing the characters of Liu (Baifern Pimchanok) and Guy (Win Metawin), Beauty Newbie’s trailer starts with the main character deciding to change her looks to fit into the standards set by the world of being called pretty. It follows the original storyline by Ki Maeng Gi. As Faye (Jane Ramida) and other classmates praise her, she befriends Sense (Great Sapol).

Until Guy comes along and recognizes her from her high school days when she was picked on by fellow students, her secret is revealed to the world, and a similar fate to her younger self soon follows. The series proceeds to reveal the growth of the leads’ relationship into the development of something romantic.

Beauty Newbie: My Heart Is Not Fake poster

The official poster shows Win Metawin and Baifern Pimchanok in all their attractive glory in a very aesthetic invitation to watch the show, with bits of flowers and their fragrant connection spread overall.

About Beauty Newbie

The show is known to have cast Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul (Baifern) as Liu, originally called Kang Mi Rae and played by Im Soo Hyang in the K-drama. Meanwhile, 2gether: The Series star Metawin Opas-iamkajorn (Win) will be playing the role of Guy, originally called Do Kyung Seok and embodied by Cha Eun Woo in the series. Ramida Jiranorraphat (Jane) as Fay and Sapol Assawamunkong (Great) as Sense have also been confirmed.

The show is known to have been shot from August 18, 2023, to January 29, 2024, and is aiming for a 14-episode run on its release. Beauty Newbie: My Heart Is Not Fake is set to premiere on February 19 and will air every Monday and Tuesday at 10.30 pm (GMT+7) on Viu.

