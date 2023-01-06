GOT7’s Mark and Thai actor Win Metawin are all about visuals in a fun video as they finally meet up

GOT7 ’s Mark recently went to Thailand to attend a few events for a luxury brand. The first photo was of him with popular Thai actors, Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, Build Jakapan Puttha, New Thitipoom Techa-apaikhun and Kao Supassara Thanachart. He was seen wearing an amazing outfit and interacting with those actors. The selfie he took with New got a lot of fans talking. One of them said, “My bias, take a picture with my bias too” and another said, “Newmark”, making a fun nickname for them.

Thai actor Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, known by the nickname 'Win', made his debut in the Thai drama '2gether: The Series', followed by 'Still 2gether'. He gained great popularity playing the main character Tine in 'Still 2gether'. He won the 'LINE TV Awards 2021-Best Rising Star' with Wachirawit Chiwaari, who appeared together in the work, and confirmed his appearance as So Yi Jung or Kavin in 'Thailand's Boys Over Flowers', drawing attention to his future steps.

He also performed at the event, wowing all the guests and fans with his amazing vocal skills. After that, he conducted a meet and greet with some of his fans and talked about his experience as a GOT7 member. He revealed that he had gotten a tattoo with the knowledge of his previous agency, JYP Entertainment. This funny story got the fans in a riot. But the best meet up was when he met with Win Metawin and they were all visuals in the video, which got the fans extremely happy.

He had joined the lineup of global artists in 2021 Asian Artist Awards alongside 2gether: The Series star Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree, who debuted in the entertainment industry as the 6th MC of Strawberry Krubcake (Strawberry Club Cake) in 2013, is a Thai actor and model. He is nicknamed 'Bright' by the public and is loved by the public. He rises to the ranks of a rising star with the Thai drama '2gether: The Series' and its follow-up 'Still 2gether'. After that, he won various awards at the 'Thailand Social Awards 2021' and 'Tokyo Drama Awards 2021'.

NANANA:

GOT7 dominated overseas music charts with the new album 'GOT7' and gave a dazzling green light for a complete comeback. 'NANANA' is a song that stands out with GOT7's bright and chill mood, and has an impressive pop sound and guitar loop. Member JAY B's self-composed song presents a deeper sensibility, and it is well received by listeners as it clearly captures GOT7's musical message.

Since their debut, GOT7 has demonstrated a strong global influence by sweeping various charts at home and abroad with each album released. With this album, they not only proved their strong sound source power, but also proved their true status as a global trend by continuing a series of successful box office hits. The title song "NANANA" showed its potential by sweeping the top spot on the iTunes Song Chart in 57 countries, including Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Nepal. The b-side songs 'Don't Leave Me Alone', 'Drive Me To The Moon', 'TRUTH', 'Don't Care About Me', and 'TWO' also topped the song charts in countries such as Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam.

GOT7's recent activities:

Released on May 23, GOT7 (JAY B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, Yugyeom)'s new mini-album 'GOT7' was released in Thailand, India, Brazil, Mexico, France, Germany, Denmark, Spain, and Greece, Colombia, Indonesia, Turkey, Vietnam, and 83 countries and regions around the world, including iTunes album charts.

GOT7, who debuted at JYP Entertainment in January 2014, have their contracts expired in January 2021, and each has nested in a new place. As if to prove the saying 'there is no dissolution', they released an album with the same name as the group in 1 year and 3 months. Even in Korea, it was difficult to gather due to the COVID-19 situation, and it would not have been easy to gather opinions from overseas members. Jinyoung said that they had a lot of meetings through video calls. Due to the distance, it was difficult for the members in Korea to get together often and started collecting songs quickly.

GOT7:

Idols from existing agencies are always subject to trademark issues. GOT7 is one of the cases that handled it well. JAY B said that the trademark issue was difficult and did not receive it naturally because the law was changed. JYP Entertainment happily resolved the trademark. He asked a lawyer and he said that there is no case of transferring it so easily. Once again, he was grateful to JYP Entertainment. During the process of transfer, he needed documents, but he could just leave it, but he had doubts, so he did it himself. He also contacted each member one by one and went to get the necessary documents. Finally, he went through all the trademark transfer procedures. He knew that it was not easy but he still did it.

