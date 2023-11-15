Congrats, My Ex EXCLUSIVE: Thai stars Bright Vachirawit-Bella Campen on Indian weddings, tackling ex-lovers

Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree and Bella Ranee Campen involved in an Indian marriage? As interesting as the plot sounds, this upcoming film promises drama and masala all in one. Indo-Thai film Congrats, My Ex! brings forth the characters Tim and Risa who pick up their unstable relationship in an unexpected moment. A set-up that you’d only find in the movies, it presents Indian actors Mahir Pandhi and Anahita Bhooshan in fellow lead roles, creating a chaotic but hilarious bunch.

Bright and Bella: Visual power pairing

The two stars are already pretty popular in Thailand, with Bright Vachirawit being the man behind the globally famed BL series 2gether: The Series alongside Win Metawin and the Thai version of the beloved Japanese manga Boys Over Flowers or Hana yori Dango called F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers. Meanwhile, Bella Campen is the lady behind works like Love Destiny, which have built her a strong foundation in the industry. Their fame surpasses oceans and has also reached India where fans have sung their praises.

Now, joining forces for Congrats, My Ex! they turn into exes who ended off on a bad note- or lack thereof- only for one of them to come running to the other in times of need. Joining them in the upcoming romance film are Mahir Pandhi and Anahita Bhooshan, taking on the roles of the Indian couple Arun and Monica who hire Bella’s Risa as their wedding planner.

Watch Congrats My Ex! trailer

Interview with Congrats My Ex! cast

The four leads of the show spoke with Pinkvilla via a video interview to dish about the many aspects of creating a cross-culture film with very strong beliefs and occasional cross-overs, as well as how they would react in place of their characters. Giggling about the utter madness that would unfold in their lives should the plot come to life, the actors seemed to have had a good time connecting on the sets. Here’s what Bella Ranee Campen, Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree, Mahir Pandhi, and Anahita Bhooshan have to say.

