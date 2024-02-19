BAFTAs 2024: Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest Bags Outstanding British Film Award

The BAFTAs 2024 are surprising us with new winners every minute! Among all the shining stars tonight, The Zone of Interest has been making quite some noise among fans and viewers as the war movie bags three awards. It’s a hat-trick for this critically acclaimed war-crime film set in the time of the Holocaust. The dark times of Hitler’s regime found a new impressive narrative in this film with a fresh take. So, the win is both interesting and historic. Read on to know what producer James Wilson said in his acceptance speech and what are the awards The Zone Of Interest triumphed.

The Zone of Interest wins Outstanding British Film Award

The Zone of Interest is a Jonathan Glazer directorial produced by Jonathan Wilson. The film has won under three categories- ‘Outstanding British Film’, ‘Best Sound’ and ‘Best Film Not In The English Language’

Winning under three iconic categories, the 2023 film boasts an IMDb score of 7.9/10 and Rotten Tomatoes likeability of 93%, while making $13 Million at the box office. The film was released on February 2, 2024 in the United Kingdom and is the story of a commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Hoss, and his wife Hedwig who want a dream life and family with a beautiful garden and a house next to the camp.

The film has been made by Film4 and the British Production team, with a German cast and shot in Poland. The Zone of Interest’s producer James Wilson, expressed how the film is an intellectual exercise in itself and deals with selective empathy.

What Did James Wilson add about The Zone of Interest?

Many of Wilson’s friends wrote to him expressing how the film is about those walls people build in their lives and choose not to look behind it. In his acceptance speech, Wilson also added, “Those walls aren’t new from before or during or since the Holocaust, and it seems stark right now that we should care about innocent people being killed in Gaza or Yemen in the same way think about innocent people killed in Mariupol or in Israel. Thank you for recognising a film that asks you to think in those spaces.”

The critically acclaimed film competed with a set of big star-studded films like Ferrari, Maestro, Mission Impossible, Oppenheimer, Saltburn, Scrapper, Poor Things, How To Have Sex, Napoleon and others. This makes for a Historic win as a war-crime film with a new perspective on Hitler’s era, getting three BAFTA awards. As we see the duo of James Wilson and Jonathan Glazer come up with more collaborative works that take more BAFTAs home, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on BAFTA 2024.