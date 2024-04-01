How To Stream Community Online? Find Out As Fan-Favorite Comedy Show Leaves Netflix

As March draws to a close, Community fans find themselves in a muddle. The fan-favorite sitcom has left Netflix with the last streaming date set on March 31, 2024. Certainly not an April Fools' prank, the curtain falling on Netflix has urged viewers to ponder where the show is going next. Fret not, as we have curated an information-loaded piece that will enlighten fans on how to stream Community online.

How to stream Community?

All six seasons of Community will be available to stream on Peacock, starting Monday, April 1, 2024.

Two plan options are available on Peacock, the streaming service by NBCUniversal. Subscribers can avail of the Premium Plus plan with no ads at $11.99 per month or a $5.99 Premium monthly plan with ads. Students will have the privilege to enjoy the Premium Plan at just $1.99 for 12 months. Lucky them!

New users will have to sign up on the platform and pick a plan from the options to continue watching. Subscribers can cancel their plans at any time.

Starring Joel McHale as Jeff Winger, a suspended lawyer is forced to enroll in a community college to earn a legitimate degree in a fictional Colorado town, Greendale. The plotline delves into the lives of college misfits featuring Danny Pudi’ as Abed Nadir, Donald Glover as Troy Barnes, Gillan Jacobs as Britta Perry, and Alsion Brie as Annie Edison.

McHale joins the community college and forms a study group to impress a student in his Spanish class. However, things take a hilarious turn after more than expected people show up to his study group. According to IMDb, the NBC sitcom is loosely based on creator Dan Harmon’s life at Glendale Community College. The Rick and Morty co-creator wanted to reconcile with his girlfriend by attending her Spanish courses and the other characters are based on his friends.

Dan Harmon confirms Community movie is in the works

After Community concluded in 2015, fans have been yearning for the promised movie in the “six seasons and a movie” prophecy. Without revealing much, Dan Harmon told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2023, “I don’t think it’s too much of a spoiler to say that the story would involve the gang getting back together.” Peacock has officially greenlit the project and the creators are working on the script. Following the pandemic, Sony had approached Harmon to seriously pursue the “movie.” Therefore, he hired Andrew Guest, co-writer of the show’s early seasons and season finale, to assist him.

However, Harmon admitted to eventually feeling pressured by the expectations of the movie. “I hate to say how terrified I am to do it wrong, because there’s a part of me that knows that that fear cannot possibly result in a good thing,” Harmon expressed. He stated the primary challenge of filming the Community movie was to align all the stars’ schedules right. The movie’s filming location was set for Atlanta. But the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes halted production, and Harmon hasn’t figured out a way to get all the actors in the same room yet.

