What Is HELLP Syndrome? Noor Alfallah Reveals Being Diagnosed With Life-Threatening Complication While Pregnant Al Pacino's Child

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the Kuwaiti-American producer, Noor Alfallah got candid about being diagnosed with a life-threatening complication, HELLP Syndrome while pregnant with her son Roman, whom she shares with partner Al Pacino.

What is HELLP Syndrome?

HELLP syndrome is a pregnancy complication. It is a type of preeclampsia. It usually occurs during the third trimester of pregnancy. But it also can develop in the first week after childbirth (postpartum preeclampsia).

The name HELLP syndrome stands for:

H: Hemolysis, breaking down of red blood cells.

EL: Elevated liver enzymes.

LP: Low platelet count.

HELLP syndrome is very rare that occurs in 0.1% to 1% of pregnancies. There is no known cause of HELLP syndrome. Among pregnant women in the United States, 5 to 8% develop preeclampsia; 15% of these develop HELLP syndrome. This mean approximately 45,000 women per year will develop HELLP syndrome in the United States. There is some difference in opinion among experts as to what lab values should be used to diagnose HELLP syndrome, so these estimates are approximate.

Patients who have preeclampsia or eclampsia are at higher risk of developing HELLP syndrome. However, it is important to note that not all HELLP syndrome patients exhibit the classic signs that typically characterizes the diagnosis of preeclampsia. It can occur more often in patients with a family history of preeclampsia or HELLP syndrome, or a history of certain autoimmune conditions or clotting disorders, as well as in patients with no risk factors.

Most often, the definitive treatment for women with HELLP syndrome is the delivery of their baby and the placenta. During pregnancy, many women suffering from HELLP syndrome require a transfusion of some form of blood product. Corticosteroids can be used to improve fetal lung development in the very preterm pregnancy; some care providers have reported beneficial maternal effects to slow disease progression, lessen negative impact on the liver and central nervous system, and shorten hospitalization.

If HELLP syndrome is diagnosed early and the baby is delivered, the mother generally will have better outcomes. If the diagnosis is delayed or it was managed too conservatively, a woman's likelihood of developing HELLP syndrome and having poor outcomes is higher.

Noor Alfallah recalls being diagnosed with HELLP syndrome

Just before giving birth, Noor Alfallah was diagnosed with HELLP Syndrome. "When I look back on it now, I wish I could have enjoyed my pregnancy more," Alfallah admits of that time, noting she wasn't able to be alone with Roman during his first few days of life.

Alfallah told Vogue Arabia that her life as a mom is "greater than I ever could imagine." "Every day I look at him, I just know I’m so blessed," she added.

Pacino and Alfallah welcomed their son in June. The two have been linked together since April 2022. In September, Alfallah filed for physical custody of their son. In legal docs obtained by PEOPLE, Alfallah requested that Pacino have “reasonable visitation” of Roman.

Alfallah who graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Artagrees, also reportedly requested the Academy Award winner have joint legal custody, which would allow him to participate in major decisions concerning their baby, including medical treatment and education.

Shortly after filing the custody agreement, Pacino and Alfallah confirmed at the time that they were still together.

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman. They are still together," the actor's rep told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

In November, the couple agreed to joint legal custody over the infant, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Alfallah, the petitioner, will have primary physical custody of Roman with "reasonable rights of visitation with and access to Roman."

With that, the two also agreed that they "shall facilitate contact (i.e., by telephone or FaceTime) between the non-custodial parent and Roman when Roman is in her/his custody until such time as Roman is able to engage in such contact on his own."

